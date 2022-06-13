10 Ways To Nail The Double French Manicure Trend

Arguably one of the most classic nail designs, the French manicure has been around for decades yet nail artists keep dreaming up new ways to make French tips feel fresh.
Just when you thought the look had already been remixed in every way possible, a new iteration of the French mani has hit the scene: meet the double French manicure. This modern take on the classic (think of it as the French manicures trendy, Gen Z little sister) is flooding Instagram feeds, and it’s easy to see why.
With celebs like Kourtney Kardashian and Jennifer Lopez hopping on the trend, it’s the perfect minimal summer nail art that can be uniquely tailored to fit any aesthetic. Whether you prefer to DIY, natural nails with gel polish or love super long acrylics, there’s a way for you to try out the trend. The number of color combinations to choose from is endless and you can go for two thick strips of polish, minimalistic thin lines, or experiment with both.
If you’re in need of more inspiration to screenshot before your next trip to the nail salon, look ahead for 10 of the chicest double French manicure nail ideas to kick off summer 2022.