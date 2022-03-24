Leave it to Jennifer Lopez, this year’s iHeart Radio Icon Award recipient, to also drop an iconic mani on everyone’s social feeds. On Wednesday, March 23, Lopez’s manicurist Tom Bachik took to Instagram and shared all the details on the double French manicure the singer wore while accepting her award.

Lopez’s French manicure is minimal and glamorous, with no color and just a hint of shimmer on the tip. Bachik wrote in his caption all the products he used to get what he called “the Minimalistic Modern Mani.” He started with his own collaboration with Tweezerman, the Ultimate Nail Care Set, to tend to the cuticles. He then painted on a clear polish for the base and an icy sheer tip at the top of Lopez’s coffin-shaped nails. To get that second shimmery curve on top of the frosted tip (he called that second line a “modern smile”), he used the Gel Bottle Inc. Gel Nail Polish in Rose Gold and the Doublemoss Arte Art Brush to draw it on.

The sparkly double French manicure matched perfectly with Lopez’s diamond rings and with her multiple outfit changes. It’s really the ultimate night-out nail look that anyone can replicate at home.

Everyone’s love for the classic French mani is unwavering and will continue to rule every nail trend for the foreseeable future. Celebrity and Chanel nail artist Betina R. Goldstein recently shared with Bustle her spring 2022 nail art trend predictions and called out an updated French Mani with an off-white cream tip as something that will continue to be big this season. “You will be seeing this trend all over the red carpet,” she said. “It’s very natural and approachable, adding sophistication to long or short nails.”

So take a cue from Lopez and try this spring’s hottest nail trend. You clearly can’t go wrong if you do.