Dressing Nice Is Hard, But These 45 Things Look So Good & Cost Less Than $35

I’ll admit it — in the recent past, I’ve fallen out of the habit of dressing up. With my work-from-home office sharing the same space as my bed, there’s just much less reason to change out of my lounge clothes. But dressing nicely can work wonders for confidence, and Amazon is loaded with affordable, stylish wardrobe staples that will help you look (and feel) your best.

So many of the clothing items on this list can be dressed up or down — practically doubling the amount of use you can get out of them. Take this this high-waisted midi skirt, for instance. It can be paired with a sophisticated turtleneck and heels when you want to look polished, or a cool graphic tee and combat boots when you’re feeling more relaxed. Another example is this slim-fit blazer, which can be worn from the office straight to an upscale cocktail party.

Let’s not forget accessories, either. The right piece can elevate an outfit you already own, such as this chunky gold-plated chain necklace or a pair of heeled sandals made of soft microsuede. And never doubt the versatility of a patterned silk scarf, which can be worn around your neck, in your hair, or tied onto the handle of your tote bag.

Below, you’ll find chic clothing items for under $35 that make looking presentable a breeze. Plus, these clothes have glowing reviews from real customers, so you can read firsthand about just how great they look.

1 A Sleeveless Mock-Neck Sweater You Can Wear With Anything The Drop Karolina Sleeveless Mock-Neck Ribbed Sweater Amazon $30 See On Amazon Made from a stretchy cotton-blend fabric, this ribbed sleeveless sweater is highly versatile. The mock-neck garment has a slim fit that hugs your frame without feeling constricting. Pair it with a blazer and slacks for an office-ready ensemble, or wear it with your favorite pair of jeans and sneakers for a casual weekend look. Available sizes: XX-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: Black, Hot Pink, Ivory

2 The Wrap-Front Midi Skirt With An Adorable Floral Print SheIn Wrap Split Midi Skirt Amazon $29 See On Amazon Adorned with a delicate floral pattern, this wrap-front midi skirt gives your outfit a romantic vibe. Add a crop top and sandals for a laid-back look, or dress it up with a pair of heels. The material has a flowy feel, swinging around your legs as you move. Besides florals, there are also leopard print and solid options. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors and styles: 29

3 This V-Neck Bodysuit That’s A Wardrobe Staple IN'VOLAND V-Neck Bodysuit Amazon $25 See On Amazon You’d be surprised by just how many ways you can wear this long-sleeve bodysuit. Featuring a deep V-neckline, the top can be worn under jeans, shorts, skirts, trousers, and more. The breathable cotton material is blended with spandex, so it has a good deal of stretch. It comes in several neutral colors as well as bold hues including orange and blue. Available sizes: 16 Plus — 24 Plus

Available colors: 12

4 A Slip-On Mule With A Chic Buckle Detail Amazon Essentials Buckle Mule Amazon $27 See On Amazon A classic pair of loafer mules will elevate any outfit, whether you’re in pencil pants or your favorite denim. This pair is made of soft vegan leather, with a chic buckle detail on the upper. They’re easy to slip on before heading out the door, and the textured outsoles give you sure footing on slippery surfaces. Pick from classic black, metallic gold, faux crocodile skin, and more. Available sizes: 5 — 15

Available colors and styles: 6

5 Some Comfy Cropped Pants With A Paper Bag Waist GRACE KARIN Cropped Paper Bag Waist Pants Amazon $33 See On Amazon Looking for an office-appropriate pair of pants that strikes the balance between stylish and comfy? These cropped trousers fit the bill. Designed with a chic paper bag waist, the pants have a relaxed fit throughout. Add a blouse or simple tee for a put-together outfit. They come in lots of fun colors, so you can even make a bold fashion statement. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors and styles: 35

6 This Cozy V-Neck Sweater Dress With A Tie-Belt ZESICA V-Neck Sweater Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon Designed with roomy batwing sleeves and a plunging V-neckline, this sweater dress will have you looking chic while staying cozy. A tie-belt at the waist allows you to cinch in the rayon-blend fabric for a secure fit. “It’s amazing. Such great quality. Thick sweater material hugs in all the right places,” one reviewer raved. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 15

7 A Romantic Tie-Front Blouse With Billowy Sleeves Romwe Plus-Size Tie-Belt Wrap Blouse Amazon $28 See On Amazon Chic and romantic, this drapey blouse features a tie-front closure and long balloon sleeves. Available in solid shades as well as florals, tie-dye, and stripes, this top is a great way to add some movement to your outfit. Pair it with some skinny jeans or nice leggings for a subtle, elegant look. Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

Available colors and styles: 17

8 This Sophisticated Blazer With Angular Lines POGTMM Blazer Amazon $34 See On Amazon Sleek and sophisticated, this blazer can go straight from the office to after-work cocktails. Soft and lightweight, the garment features an angular lapel collar and ruched three-quarter-length sleeves. Available in a wide array of shades — as well as striped and plaid patterns — this blazer is a timeless wardrobe staple. Available sizes: 4 — 22

Available colors and styles: 30

9 The Easygoing Floral Maxi Dress You Can Dress Up Or Down Goodthreads Georgette Smock-Back Maxi Dress Amazon $39 See On Amazon Perfect for warmer weather, this cami-style maxi dress can be styled for formal events or casual outings. Featuring a dainty floral pattern, the flowy dress has a smocked back that creates a secure, comfy fit around the bodice. “It’s unlined and breezy. Perfect for hot, humid summers, and the print hides sweat marks! It can easily be dressed up or down,” one reviewer wrote. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors and styles: 15

10 This Flowy Cami Dress With An Adjustable Drawstring Belt NERLEROLIAN Adjustable Midi Dress Amazon $24 See On Amazon Comfort should always be a priority when it comes to fashion, which is why I love this chiffon midi dress. It has a drawstring closure at the waistline, so you can adjust it to a perfect fit. The top portion of the dress features cami sleeves and a cropped front, while the bottom is designed with two side slits for extra airflow around the legs. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 9

11 The Crossbody Bag That’s Perfect For Traveling FashionPuzzle Chevron Quilted Crossbody Bag Amazon $25 See On Amazon Compact and versatile, this quilted crossbody bag is the ideal on-the-go companion. Just big enough to hold your smartphone, sunglasses, keys, or any other small essentials, it has an adjustable strap with a metallic gold chain on each end. With so many color options available (think: tan, burnt orange, and Kelly green), you can even pick a bag to match your outfit. Available colors: 26

12 This Textured Sweater Tank You Can Wear Year-Round The Drop Claire Textured Sweater Tank Amazon $30 See On Amazon What I love about sweater tanks is that they’re versatile enough to wear all year round. In warmer weather, you can pair this tank with a pair of jeans or shorts, and when it gets cooler, simply layer it with a cardigan for extra warmth. The ribbed cotton-viscose material has a slightly loose fit, so you can tuck it into the front of your pants. Available sizes: XX-Small — 5X-Large

Available colors: 5

13 A Slouchy Patterned Cardigan That Makes A Great Layering Piece Angashion Leopard-Print Cardigan Amazon $37 See On Amazon With slouchy sleeves, roomy side pockets, and an open-front design, this long cardigan makes a fantastic layering piece. Wear it over a pair of ripped jeans and a T-shirt, or toss it over a sundress for a laid-back look. Besides cool leopard print, this sweater comes in warm neutrals as well as unique color-block prints. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors and styles: 41

14 This Midi Dress That Comes In Lots Of Patterns ECOWISH Tie-Front Midi Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon Florals, gingham, and stripes, oh my! This tie-front midi dress comes in a sea of adorable prints to suit any taste. Made from a soft viscose fabric, the dress features a fitted bodice that flows down to the knee-length hem. A smocked back and adjustable spaghetti straps ensure a comfy fit. Wear this to any occasion, from cocktail parties to backyard barbecues. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors and styles: 40

15 The Classic Button-Down Shirt With A Slightly Relaxed Fit Amazon Essentials Classic-Fit Poplin Shirt Amazon $25 See On Amazon A button-down shirt is a classic element of an office-ready wardrobe, and this one from Amazon Essentials can easily be paired with blazers, cardigans, and trousers. Made from a tumbled cotton poplin fabric, the shirt has a lived-in feel as soon as you put it on. It can also be paired with denim and sneakers for a more casual look. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors and styles: 13

16 A Swingy Pleated Midi Skirt With An Elastic Waist EXLURA High-Waisted Pleated Midi Skirt Amazon $31 See On Amazon Perfect for dressing up with a turtleneck and heels or pairing with a graphic tee and combat boots, you’ll get so much use out of this pleated midi skirt. The comfy elastic band sits high on your waist, while the flowy fabric drapes all the way down to a calf-length hem. A pair of side pockets provides the perfect place for your phone or wallet. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors and styles: 13

17 This Sleek Mock-Neck Bodysuit With Tons Of High Ratings MANGOPOP Mock-Neck Bodysuit Amazon $20 See On Amazon Boasting over 19,000 perfect five-star reviews on Amazon, this mock-neck bodysuit is a versatile wardrobe piece that can be worn on its own or layered underneath a sweater. Available in every color of the rainbow — as well as lots of chic patterns — this garment has a body-hugging fit and long sleeves. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors and styles: 29

18 A Pair Of Vegan Leather Belts With Cool O-Shaped Buckles SANSTHS Faux Leather Double O-Ring Belts (2-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon For a super reasonable price, you get two faux leather belts that can be paired with jeans, skirts, dresses, and more. Each one features a double O-shaped buckle that adds groovy flair. Pick from combinations of white, black, brown, and tan — versatile neutrals that go with everything. “These belts are awesome! Absolutely love the quality and how they can dress up any look,” raved one reviewer. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 12

19 This Short-Sleeve Bodysuit You Can Style A Million Ways IN'VOLAND Short-Sleeve Bodysuit Amazon $23 See On Amazon With the appearance and feel of a cotton V-neck T-shirt, this stretchy bodysuit can be worn so many different ways. Pair it with trousers and skirts for the office, or layer it with jeans or shorts for a laid-back outfit. “I absolutely love love love this body suit! Material is soft, thin, and feels amazing!” commented one happy customer. Available sizes: 12-Plus — 24 Plus

Available colors and styles: 24

20 A Chunky Gold-Plated Necklace That Elevates Any Outfit VIROMY Chunky Gold Toggle Necklace Amazon $15 See On Amazon Plated in real 18-karat gold, this chunky chain necklace is an easy, budget-friendly way to elevate your ensemble. Whether you pair it with a button-down blouse or a casual tee, you’ll look instantly put together. The toggle-link closure allows you to easily slip the necklace on and off, without having to fuss with a hook-and-eye closure. Available styles: 18

21 Some Stretchy Vegan Leather Leggings That Are Super Comfy SEASUM Faux Leather Pants Amazon $24 See On Amazon Made from a stretchy polyester-spandex fabric, these faux leather leggings hug your body from the high waistline all the way down to the ankle-length hem. Besides classic black, the pants are also available in dozens of other colors and styles. For those who live in colder climates, there are even fleece-lined options to keep your legs warm. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors and styles: 47

22 This Breezy Ruffled Tunic Dress With A Loose Fit FANCYINN Ruffle Swing Dress Amazon $31 See On Amazon Featuring tiers of breezy fabric, this V-neck tunic dress is as comfy as it is fashionable. Choose from long- and short-sleeved options, as well as several vibrant shades such as tangerine and peacock green. Add a floppy hat and sandals for a beachy look, or pair it with boots and a scarf in chilly weather. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors and styles: 38

23 A Satin Scarf With A Bold, Vibrant Print YOUR SMILE Large Square Satin Scarf Amazon $9 See On Amazon This satin scarf can act as so many different accessories — tie it around your neck as a bandana, in your hair like a headband, or around your purse for a pop of color. It measures 35 inches long and 35 inches wide, and there are lots of different patterns to choose from — including florals, paisleys, and leopard prints. Available colors and styles: 42

24 This One-Piece Jumpsuit That’s Perfect For Lounging Amazon Essentials Studio Terry Fleece Jumpsuit Amazon $23 See On Amazon Ideal for lounging around the house or running errands, this terry fleece jumpsuit looks as good as it feels. The top half fits like a relaxed scoop-neck tank, while the bottom portion is designed like a comfy pair of joggers — complete with a drawstring elastic waist. “Add a scarf, sandals, tennies, denim jacket--possibilities are endless! It will be my summer go-to when I get to visit wineries!” raved one reviewer. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X-Large

Available colors: 15

25 An Airy Maxi Dress With Delicate Spaghetti Straps PRETTYGARDEN Sleeveless Maxi Dress Amazon $37 See On Amazon Perfect for beach vacations and rooftop cocktail parties, this maxi dress has an effortlessly cool vibe. It features delicate spaghetti straps, an elastic waistband, and a front-button detail. Available in several gorgeous jewel tones, this dress pairs particularly well with understated jewelry and cute sandals. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 14

26 The Seamless Bra That’s Nearly Invisible Under Clothes Bali Comfort Revolution Easylite Seamless Wireless Bra Amazon $26 See On Amazon Designed without an underwire, this seamless bra won’t create lines underneath T-shirts or other slim-fitting clothes. Made from a blend of nylon and spandex, the pull-on bra is ultra-comfy and lightweight. A U-back design ensures that the wide straps stay securely in place. Just follow Bali’s easy sizing chart to find your ideal fit. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 18

27 These Gold-Plated Hoops With Sparkly Cubic Zirconia Studs PAVOI 14K Gold-Plated Cubic Zirconia Earrings Amazon $13 See On Amazon These cubic zirconia hoops have the look of real diamonds, at just a fraction of the price. Plated in 14-karat gold, the earrings add an elegant touch to any ensemble. Available in yellow, rose, and white gold options, the hoops are constructed with sterling silver posts that won’t irritate sensitive ears. Available colors and styles: 6

28 This Maxi Tank Dress That’s Casual But Put Together Amazon Essentials Tank Maxi Dress Amazon $27 See On Amazon If you’re looking for something comfortable that still looks put together, look no further than this maxi dress. Made from a soft viscose-elastane fabric, the swingy dress features a tank-style bodice with a scoop neckline. Add a pair of crisp white sneakers for a laid-back, sophisticated ensemble that’s great for the farmer’s market or a picnic. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 9

29 A Wrap-Front Bodysuit With Dramatic Bell Sleeves SheIn Bell-Sleeve Bodysuit Amazon $27 See On Amazon This wrap-front bodysuit stands out from the crowd, thanks to the addition of dramatic bell sleeves. Made from a stretchy, lightweight polyester-spandex fabric, the flowy top can be worn with high-waisted jeans for a free-spirited, ‘70s-inspired look. It’s also fabulous when paired with a belted pencil skirt. Available sizes: X-Large Plus — 3X-Large Plus

Available colors: 13

30 This V-Neck Mini Dress With Fluttery Sleeves KIRUNDO V-Neck Mini Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon Lightweight and flowy, this V-neck mini dress is great for brunch dates and picnics. With a subtle spotted pattern, the dress features a pair of short, fluttery sleeves and an elastic waistband. Add a belt and a sun hat for a breezy look, or simply wear the dress on its own, sans accessories. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 9

31 Some Strappy Block Heels With Comfy Memory Foam Insoles Amazon Essentials Two-Strap Heeled Slides Amazon $33 See On Amazon Featuring cushy memory foam insoles, these double-strap vegan leather sandals are comfy enough for everyday wear. A block heel adds just the right amount of height while still being easy to walk in, making this one dress shoe you can wear all day long. Choose from black, tan, and faux snakeskin designs. “Unbelievable comfortable, do not have to break them in, no blisters whatsoever, very good quality, super stylish & a great price point,” one reviewer summed up. Available sizes: 5 —13

Available colors and styles: 3

32 These Stretchy Pants With Cool Zipper Details Daily Ritual Ponte Knit Skinny-Fit Zip Pants Amazon $32 See On Amazon These stretchy viscose-blend pants can go straight from the office to the yoga studio. Available in herringbone and twill textures, the pants create a smooth fit throughout the thigh, all the way down to the ankle. They have the look of dressy work pants, but all the comfort of your favorite leggings. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 7

33 This Jersey-Knit Dress With A U-Back Design Wild Meadow U-Back Knit Dress Amazon $24 See On Amazon Featuring a U-shaped back and a side slit, this jersey-knit midi dress provides plenty of airflow on warm days. A chic square neckline and thin spaghetti straps complete the look. Whether you pick a rich solid color or bold cheetah print, you’ll look fabulous. Add a pair of sneakers during the day, or throw on your favorite heels for a night on the town. Available sizes: XX-Small — XX-Large

Available colors and styles: 6

34 A Budget-Friendly Faux Leather Tote That Comes In Over 100 Colors Dreubea Faux Leather Tote Bag Amazon $14 See On Amazon Perhaps the hardest part of buying this faux leather tote bag is selecting from over 100 shades — from versatile neutrals to eye-catching pops of color. The long straps allow you to easily sling the tote over your shoulder, and a small tassel adds a cute touch. The bag is large enough to hold your tablet, phone, keys, wallet, journal, and more, so it’s perfect for traveling or just hoofing it around town. Available colors: 100+

35 The Ultra-Soft Knit Poncho With Chic Fringed Edges Ferand Soft Knit Poncho Sweater Amazon $20 See On Amazon Knit from faux cashmere acrylic, this poncho sweater is oh-so soft. Wear it as a top over skinny jeans or leggings, or layer it over a blouse for extra warmth. The asymmetrical fringed edges add to the laid-back vibe. Not to mention, it has two neckline options, so you can opt for a subtle V-neck or boatneck silhouette. Available colors: 6

36 This Satin Button-Down With A Silky Texture IN'VOLAND Satin Button-Down Blouse Amazon $29 See On Amazon A much more affordable alternative to silk, this satin blouse has a sophisticated look that is suitable for the office, dinner parties, and happy hours. Available in neutral cream as well as rich jewel tones, the button-down shirt pairs well with dark denim, leggings, and trousers. “This shirt is light weight, soft as heck, and certainly does not impede on comfort,” one reviewer wrote. Available sizes: 16 Plus — 26 Plus

Available colors: 6

37 A Unique Leather Belt With A Knot Closure ALAIX Leather Belt Amazon $16 See On Amazon Unlike traditional buckle belts, this genuine leather belt uses a knot closure to secure in the front. The tapered belt is wide on one side and thin on the other — simply loop the thin end into the hole on the thick end. The belt is designed to fit any waist up to 34 inches. Wear it over a dress, skirt, or sweater for a fashion-forward look. Available colors: 7

38 These Joggers That Are Dressy Enough For The Office Dokotoo Jogger Pants with Pockets Amazon $27 See On Amazon Here’s a pair of jogger pants that can be dressed up with a blouse and heels for a chic office look, or matched with sneakers and a tank top for a more casual ensemble. Featuring a stretchy waistband, a button detail, and a slightly baggy fit, these pants are the epitome of comfortable style. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors and styles: 18

39 A Corduroy Button-Down With A Cozy, Oversized Fit Astylish Corduroy Button-Down Shirt Amazon $35 See On Amazon Available in washed solid colors as well as rustic plaid prints, this corduroy button-down is a laid-back wardrobe staple. Throw it on over a tank top or wear it on its own with jeans, leggings, or shorts. “Such light material and great quality- perfect for a chilly spring/summer night when you just want to throw something on over a cute outfit,” one reviewer wrote. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors and styles: 18

40 This Flowy Cami Top With A Scalloped Neckline Romwe Cami Tank Top Amazon $21 See On Amazon This cami top can be layered under blazers, cardigans, and denim jackets — or it can be worn simply on its own. Designed with a unique scalloped V-neckline, the flowy tank has spaghetti straps and a loose, breezy fit. There are other style options as well, including some with lace and criss-cross details. Available sizes: Large Plus — 4X-Large Plus

Available colors and styles: 15

41 The Cozy Shawl That Feels Like Cashmere MaaMgic Large Soft Shawl Wrap Amazon $15 See On Amazon With the look and feel of cashmere — at just a fraction of the cost of actual cashmere — this thick scarf is a great cold-weather accessory to have on hand. Measuring a generous 80 inches by 27 inches, the large fringed shawl can be wrapped around your neck or draped over your shoulders. Choose from several solid and two-tone color options, ranging from neutrals to vibrant jewel tones. Available colors: 10

42 This Extra-Long Cardigan With An Open-Front Design IN'VOLAND Plus-Size Open-Front Cardigan Amazon $30 See On Amazon Made from a lightweight rayon-spandex fabric, this open-front cardigan drapes all the way down to your ankles, where it ends in a high-low hem. The long-sleeve garment has a relaxed, flowy fit, pairing nicely with jeans and a tank top. “It's lightweight, long and flowy, and looks great with jeans, pants, and leggings,” one reviewer wrote. “Extremely comfortable as it's not too warm for wearing all day inside the office.” Available sizes: X-Large— 5X-Large

Available colors: 30

43 A Basic V-Neck Sweater With A Relaxed Fit Daily Ritual Oversize V-Neck Sweater Amazon $30 See On Amazon This 100% cotton sweater is a basic wardrobe staple that you can wear so many different ways. With a ribbed V-neckline and wrist cuffs, the classic top is great for wearing with jeans, skirts, leggings, or trousers — you can even throw it on over a dress when it gets chilly. Pick from several versatile neutral shades, such as gray, black, and oatmeal. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 9

44 This Pair Of Heeled Sandals You Can Walk In All Day Amazon Essentials Two-Strap Heeled Sandal Amazon $29 See On Amazon With faux leather and microsuede options, these two-strap heeled sandals are comfy enough to wear all day. The elastic ankle strap allows you to create a secure fit, while the synthetic sole provides ample support. “Wore these for 8 hours plus one day and felt no soreness or aches,” one reviewer reported. “These are my new go-to shoes because I can put them with any outfit, casual or dressy, and still be comfortable.” Available sizes: 5 — 15

Available colors: 8