Dua Lipa is always on top of the latest trends, whether she’s slaying the day away on yet another tropical vacation, declaring the hottest book of the month for her book club, or posting a perfectly curated Instagram dump.

Lipa’s effortlessly cool attitude translates fabulously to her personal style. Known for sports jerseys, edgy additions, and sexy details, Lipa’s closet is the envy of any it-girl, and her latest rocker chic look is no exception.

Dua’s Edgy Leather Crop Top

Lipa might be in the midst of the European leg of her Radical Optimism Tour, but she still finds the time to serve cute and casual looks between sets. As edgy, grungy vibes trend this summer, Lipa shared her own take on the aesthetic in an Instagram post.

Lipa wore a moto-inspired leather crop top that exposed her midriff, showing off her belly button piercing. She paired the unique top with a pair of light-wash jeans and a studded leather belt, a chunky silver cuff, and a cherry red purse for a pop of color.

Leather Looks

Lipa knows a good leather jacket when she sees one. Take this textured trench she wore while promoting her Service95 book club. The turtleneck style and O-ring belt are a breath of fresh air from the leather jacket’s typical bomber silhouette.

Lipa also finds fun ways to style the classic leather jacket. While on tour in Seoul, she paired a leather bomber with a pleated mini skirt and a braided leather bag, adding a preppy twist to her edgy look.

Lipa’s miniskirt took inspiration from K-pop fashion. When in South Korea!