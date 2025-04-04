When she’s not performing to a crowd of thousands in flashy costumes, or traveling the world in the latest designer fashions, Dua Lipa likes to keep her style pretty casual. At least, that’s what her latest Instagram post would imply.

On April 3, the “Don’t Start Now” singer shared a series of photos in which she wears a relaxed baby tee, baggy boyfriend jeans, and sneakers, proving once and for all that the off-duty look isn’t just for models.

Dua’s Navel-Baring Crop Top

Hot off the heels of her latest campaign with Chanel, Lipa is teaming up with PUMA to promote the brand’s beloved Speedcat OG sneakers. In the ad photos, she poses in front of a mirror with the word “SPEEDCAT” written in pink lipstick while sporting an emerald green ringer T-shirt adorned with the PUMA logo in bold white lettering. The top features a loose, cropped fit that that hits just below her chest, leaving her navel on full display.

Her midriff area wasn’t completely exposed, however, as the 29-year-old styled the garment with a white string wrapped around her stomach.

The tee also features a black and white striped detail around the shoulders, and a white hem around the collar and arms.

She Exposed Her Undies, Too

Embracing the laid-back look even further, Lipa paired the low-key top with loose fitting acid wash jeans, featuring a low-rise cut that sat right at her hips. Peeking out from underneath the denim were a pair of green and black checkered boxers.

Of course, she completed the look with the Speedcat sneaker, which she donned in the Haute Coffee-Frosted Ivory colorway. The shoe features a warm brown base, the brand’s signature PUMA white formstrip along the sides, and a black rubber sole.

The suede sneaker has a horde of celebrity fans, including Emily Ratajkwoski, Jennifer Lawrence, and Rihanna. Even Lipa herself has been spotted wearing the shoe, which first debuted back in 1999, on multiple occasions prior to this shoot.

Get The Look

Recreating an A-list look has never been easier — or more affordable.

On top, Lipa wears the FUTURE.PUMA.ARCHIVE Women’s Graphic Baby Tee in Archive Green, which currently retails online for $30.

As for the Speedcats, you can snag the celeb-approved shoe for $100 on the PUMA website.

New rule: if it has the Dua Lipa stamp of approval, you know it’s good.