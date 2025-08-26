It’s another summer Tuesday, which means Dua Lipa is likely on vacation. The singer’s fans joke that she’s always on holiday, a reputation that she both denies and embraces. But during breaks from her Radical Optimism tour, Lipa has been jet-setting more than ever and packing the most enviable resort attire, from endless bikinis to elegant sheer dresses.

On Aug. 25, Lipa shared photos from her most recent trip on Instagram, escaping to a new tropical location with fiancé Callum Turner. As usual, she showed off a slew of head-turning vacation looks, putting a new spin on typical beachwear.

Dua’s Button Bikini

Taking to her Instagram Story, Lipa shared a photo of herself wearing an itty-bitty black bikini top with a pattern of silver buttons, during a beach day.

Rather than matching bottoms, Lipa paired her top with more casual undergarments. She wore boxer-inspired shorts from Hand Over, featuring a black-and-white polka-dot print that complemented her top, and pulled them up slightly to resemble high-waisted bikini bottoms.

Instagram / Dua Lipa

Of course, Lipa couldn’t head to the beach without some accessories. She wore several long gold chains, including a blue gem pendant, a pearl-studded necklace, and silver hoop earrings. Plus, she showed off her stunning engagement ring from Turner, of course.

Dua’s Sheer Top

On another night, Lipa appeared to go out dancing and chose a perfect look for both the beach and the club. She donned a sheer black long-sleeve top that showed off her matching black bra underneath. The blouse featured a lacy collar and matching lace details on her cuffs, as well as contrasting red stitching down the center.

Instagram / Dua Lipa

Dua’s Birthday Dress

Earlier in the week, Lipa celebrated her 30th birthday (while on vacation, of course). She commemorated her new decade in style, wearing an intricate red crochet dress with a plunging halter-neck collar and floral embroideries connected with criss-cross beading. The gown’s fabric was slightly sheer, showing off her red underwear.

Instagram / Dua Lipa

She completed her look with bracelets and rings, including a chunky gold cuff and a dainty gold watch.