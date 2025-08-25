Dua Lipa’s 30th Birthday Dress Was Red-Hot, Sheer, & Sideboob-Baring

Turning 30 is a significant milestone, and it deserves to be treated as such. Just ask Dua Lipa.

The “Houdini” songstress has been on a constant stream of pre-birthday parties for nearly two weeks, wearing looks befitting the occasion. Thus far, she’s blown several cake-embedded candles in gowns that sparkle from head to toe and those that flaunt her body, including deep sideboob-baring numbers or dresses with jaw-dropping butt cutouts. Predictably, for her birthday proper, she upped the fashion ante even more in a cocktail of all her prior outfit elements — sparkly, sheer, and risqué — in the boldest hue possible: crimson.

Dua’s Birthday Stunner

A Leo to the core, Lipa spent her day at the beach, her natural habitat, in the most “look-at-me” dress imaginable. She wore a halter gown that was so sheer it fully exposed her underwear. Backless and utterly plunging, it also showed off major sideboob.

The most stunning details of the number, however, included the garnet beading crafted in a criss-cross pattern to give it the illusion of a netted dress. It also featured intricate floral embroideries throughout. Crafted in beads and sequins, the embellished flowers were an opulent take on the 3D rosette trend.

A Moment For Her Jewelry

For maximum dazzling impact, Lipa frosted herself in lots of bling. Sun or no sun, these jewels sparkled. Her choices included an impressive ear stack and *so* many rings, practically each finger was adorned with one or two diamond-encrusted pieces.

Meanwhile, her wrists also featured accoutrements, including a chunky gold scallop-esque bangle on one side, and a dainty diamond bracelet on the other, paired with a small Cartier Panthère watch in solid gold. Her timepiece alone costs $21,700, so imagine the total price point of all her stones combined.

Peep Her Turtle Manicure

While the rest of her look was sophisticated and elevated, Lipa infused a splash of whimsy via her manicure, proving that you can keep your childlike wonder no matter how old you are. Her nails featured turtle-inspired nail art. Each nail was painted in a different base color (red, blue, green, and white) and all of them featured multiple dots in a lighter shade topped with rhinestones, supposedly mimicking a turtle’s shell. Per Marie Claire, it’s likely inspired by one of the activities from the singer’s trip: watching sea turtles.

If this look is a taste of what’s to come, her 30s are about to be even chicer.