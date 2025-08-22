In some Asian cultures, wearing polka dots on big occasions — birthdays or New Year’s, for example — attracts luck and prosperity. Whether Dua Lipa was actively trying to manifest good fortune on her 30th birthday or not, she definitely rocked the spotted look the day before.

Dua’s Teeny Polka Dot Bikini

On Thursday, Aug. 21, the “Dance The Night” singer spent her last few hours as a twentysomething in her natural habitat: the beach. Lipa, fondly referred to as the “vacanza queen,” is envied for her near-constant escapades in the world’s most idyllic islands. It’s no surprise, then, that she’d spend her birthday getaway in a similar locale.

In a photo dump Lipa shared on main, she spent her last day as a 29-year-old snorkeling with her fiancé, Callum Turner. Of course, she had to serve, even if marine life was her only audience. Paired with her black snorkels, the Barbie star wore a classic triangle bikini in brown speckled with cream coin-sized dots. For added contrast, it featured a dusty blue trim and straps. While it’s unclear if she wore matching bottoms, she did color-match her coverup by wearing high-waist denim shorts (or jorts).

Elsewhere in the dump, she wore a white triangle bikini with fuchsia pink dots of varying sizes. When she wasn’t rocking the pattern, she still managed to infuse the circular motif into her look. One triangle bikini, for example, was completely embellished with pearlescent buttons. The round add-ons popped against the white fabric, giving it the illusion of polka dots. (If you’ll recall, the style is similar to the button-adorned jacket she wore in Tokyo late last year, plucked right out of Alexander McQueen’s archives.)

As for her coverup, she traded her dots for a different pattern: camo. She paired her buttons galore set with teeny bikini briefs covered in the military-approved print. She completed the look with a white button-down, a yellow bag, and long pendant necklaces, the millennial-approved jewelry trend that’s been making its comeback.

She also spent part of the day getting endorphins in an all-white workout set from CSB. On top, the “Houdini” songstress wore a scoop neck bra ($61), which she paired with high-waist cycling shorts ($61).

Happy birthday, Dua Lipa. You’ll forever be an icon.