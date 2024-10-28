Dua Lipa made a strapless style statement at one of her recent gigs.

On Friday, Oct. 25, the songstress performed an NPR Tiny Desk concert at the radio station’s New York City office. During her intimate set, Lipa performed stripped-down versions of the Radical Optimism album tracks “Training Season,” “These Walls,” “Happy for You,” and “Houdini.”

The singer marked the occasion on Instagram, sharing highlights from the concert with her 87.5 million followers. “Our Tiny Desk is out now! Was so much fun to do another one but this time at the actual desk,” she captioned the post. However, her live renditions weren’t the only thing that got fans talking.

Dua’s Cone Bra Corset

At the mini-concert, Lipa stunned in a black and white pinstriped two-piece ‘fit made up of a strapless corset top with a cone bra, and a pair of matching baggy trousers.

Dua Lipa at her NPR Tiny Desk concert. Instagram/@dualipa

The singer’s co-ord outfit was belted at the waist, and she accessorized with a dazzling silver chain necklace, matching hoop earrings, and a pair of pointed white pumps to boot.

Dua’s Barely-There Bra Top

This isn’t the first time Lipa has stepped out in a statement bra top recently. While attending Cher’s induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, Ohio, on Oct. 19, the “Physical” hitmaker wore a daring bra top bedazzled with black shiny sequins that put her abs on full display.

Dua Lipa attends the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony. Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Lipa paired her statement top with a black floor-length skirt and leaned into the rock and roll theme with some black flower-inspired earrings.