No one can stop Dua Lipa from making pants go Houdini. Since Kendall Jenner first rocked the no-pants look, the trend swiftly rose to popularity, fundamentally changing how fashion girls dress. Bottoms are no longer a key component of an ensemble, they’re an add-on. And while the look has been widely embraced by fashion’s finest, no one loves it more than Lipa.

Whether she’s performing on stage on her world tour, starring in campaigns, or playing tourist in a foreign city, the “New Rules” singer rarely wears pants. It looks like the songstress will continue her fling with the undies-only trend well into the cooler months, proving that even the weather can’t stop her from staying chic.

Dua’s No-Pants Look

On Friday, Oct. 25, Lipa wore a look that was fall-appropriate on top and... not so much on the bottom. Posing on a chair, the Argylle star wore a cropped trench coat in black. The item is an old money fall favorite beloved by the likes of Hailey Bieber and Jenner. It’s the perfect sophisticated piece for transitional weather.

Her bottoms, however, were practically nonexistent. In lieu of wearing pants, she wore cheeky underwear with sheer black stockings. (The panties and tights combo is an easy favorite among the daring.)

She completed the look with buckled pumps, an edgy take on a classic, and accessorized with hoop earrings.

She wore her hair in half-up, half-down style that perfectly framed her hoop earrings.

Pants? Never Heard Of ‘Em

Since the Grammy winner is a big fan of the no-pants look, she’s racked up some chic styling hacks. The first is matching her panties to her jacket. Like the above look, Lipa paired red panties with a red jacket back in September for a pantsless, monochromatic knockout. Like her latest ’fit, she completed the look with sheer tights.

In February, she proved you can expose both undies in one look. To star in a Saint Laurent campaign, Lipa wore a see-through top that showed off her triangle bra and paired it with granny panties.

Courtesy of YSL

She’s also given the no-pants style a corpcore makeover, albeit NSFW. Last November, she rocked cream panties with a button-up and a necktie (one of the biggest accessory trends this fall).

A no-pants icon.