Zendaya channeled Cher in the nakedest vintage dress of all time.

Zendaya is turning back time with her latest style choice. While attending the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Oct. 19, the Challengers star paid homage to honoree Cher in a skin-bearing vintage dress that left very little to the imagination.

Zendaya’s Vintage Naked Dress

Zendaya and her stylist Law Roach never miss an opportunity to dig deep into the fashion archives and pull the best looks for the actor’s many red carpet, awards ceremony, and press junket appearances. Unsurprisingly, her most recent look is no exception.

As an ode to Cher, the 28-year-old arrived at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio in a seriously risqué gown from the Fall 2001 Bob Mackie Couture collection titled “Foreign Intrigue.” The nude-colored garment boasted a sheer base with sparkly striped silver and gold accents, and a cross halter neckline that wrapped around her chest and left her underboob totally exposed.

Across her otherwise completely-bare stomach were a series of straps connected to the skirt of the dress via a bundle of beaded tassels of varying lengths. The skirt peaks right above the Emmy winner’s belly button and cuts right at the hips, creating even more sexy cutouts around the torso.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

As if that weren’t scandalous enough, the gown also features a massive slit down the middle, which allowed the Euphoria actor to show even more skin.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Zendaya also paired the dress with a white silk satin trench coat featuring a dramatic collar embroidered with iridescent bugle beads and stones during her unforgettable jaunt down the red carpet.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

As for the rest of the look, the “Replay” singer sported a pair of gold pointed-toe stilettos, and kept the Cher references coming with a sleek dark-toned hairdo parted down the middle that trailed all the way down to her back.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Zendaya introduced the honoree with a moving speech at the ceremony. Afterwards, the duo commemorated the moment by snapping a pic with Dua Lipa, who performed a duet of “Believe” alongside the 78-year-old.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

A Fitting Homage

Cher’s adoration for Mackie’s designs has been well-documented over the years. In fact, some of the superstar’s most iconic looks of all time were Mackie creations, including her feathered Met Gala look from 1974, the sheer beaded gown she donned at the 1988 Academy Awards, and the rhinestone bodysuit that cemented her legacy as one of the first-ever stars to free the nipple in 1978.

Frank Trapper/Corbis Historical/Getty Images

It’s safe to say Zendaya’s tribute made Cher proud.