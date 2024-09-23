Whether she’s lounging around in a bikini to promote her new album, wearing a glamorous bra top as a shirt, or incorporating them into her onstage costumes, Dua Lipa has become an expert at turning bras into haute couture. Over the weekend, she struck gold yet again.

On Sept. 21, Lipa performed at the annual iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas on the heels of her Radical Optimism Tour announcement. For the big occasion, she wore two different looks, and one ’fit was glamorous, seductive, and even slightly medieval all at once. Needless to say, Cher would be proud.

Dua’s Crystal Bra

Lipa walked the festival’s red carpet in a vintage black vest from Ann Demeulemeester’s Spring 2006 collection. The top had a silver chain trim and just one latch, allowing her to show off her midriff and bra. Her silver chainmail bra with beaded crystal fringe added glamour and edge to her look.

She paired the top with a matching maxi skirt, which was mostly zipped open in the front to create a leg slit.

David Becker/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Lipa ensured that her accessories matched her edgy ensemble, completing her look with a pair of black lace-up Gucci heels and a wide assortment of rings on both hands.

Dua’s Stage Look

Naturally, being the pop superstar she is, Lipa had to make a costume change before her set. On stage, Lipa sported a black leather mini-dress with sequined detailing, leading to a bedazzled sheer hem and leg slit that gave the illusion of a torn-apart trim.

Denise Truscello/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

She paired her dress with fishnet tights and studded knee-high leather boots for a rockstar look. She kept her rings on from the red carpet but added a silver chainlink choker necklace, giving her costume the ultimate edge.

In one night, Lipa managed to pull off medieval-chic, goth-chic, and rockstar-chic. Now, that’s how you multitask.