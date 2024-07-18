Dua Lipa is giving us a lesson in Hot Girl Summer. Whether she’s playing music festivals to promote her new album, Radical Optimism, or in vacation mode, her summer looks are always on point.

On July 18, the singer posted a collage of Instagram photos that gave fans a glimpse at her off-duty moments and outfits. One of her ensembles even proved she can promote her music while on vacation. Talk about fantastic multitasking.

Dua’s Promotional Bikini

In one of the photos, the star posed by a pool in a blue-and-red-striped bikini, which showed off the back of her swimsuit bottoms. The piece was printed with her album title in a bold red font.

The swimsuit isn’t currently available on her merch store, but don’t be a surprised if she’s teasing something to come.

Instagram / Dua Lipa

Dua’s Spice Girls Tee

In another off-duty photo, she wore the ultimate at-home uniform: grey sweatpants and throwback music merch. She paid tribute to her British heritage by rocking a vintage cropped Spice Girls tee, with the “Spice Power” slogan and a ’90s photo of all five members.

Instagram / Dua Lipa

Dua’s Black Bodysuit

Lipa also shared a photo from a backstage dressing room, in which she looks performance-ready in a black leather bodysuit with a rhinestoned lace neckline, plus thin studded belts.

Instagram / Dua Lipa

She completed the look with fishnet leggings and a chain necklace, which disguised her mic set-up.