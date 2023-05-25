Dua Lipa is a fashion supernova. The newly-minted designer just dropped “La Vacanza” two days ago, her expansive collaboration collection with Versace which she co-designed with Donatella herself. And aside from marking the momentous collab with a fashion show at Cannes, she endorsed her line by rocking the designs on two magazine covers.

Decked out in Dua Lipa x Versace, the “Levitating” singer graced the Summer 2023 issue of Dazed with dual saucy covers. In the first, Lipa is on all fours rocking a pink halter swimsuit (her own design) equipped with chain straps and covered completely in rhinestones. She paired it with a light blue chainmail mini also from the line.

It’s the second cover, however, that really bings the heat. In the photo, shot by Thibaut Grevet, the Barbie star stands tall wearing a black bra as a shirt. The strappy satin brassiere is one of the saucier items from “La Vacanza” (it even comes with a matching G-string) and is accented with gilded Medusa medallions, Versace’s iconic symbol.

On the cover, Lipa is swathed in fabric, wrapping it around her waist like a maxi skirt. Under the fabric, Lipa is actually wearing the slinky thong also fitted out with the Medusa hardware. The pictures inside the cover story show the full extent of the spicy ‘fit.

Perfection.