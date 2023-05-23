Dua Lipa is in her boss era. On the heels of co-chairing the 2023 Met Gala — a mighty responsibility reserved for only the most elite — the “Levitating” singer is now also officially a designer. Her highly-anticipated collection with Versace (which she co-designed with Donatella herself), just dropped on Tuesday and it was marked by a decadent fashion show in Cannes, France.

The collection, titled “La Vacanza,” is ambitious in scale. Lipa co-created over 200 products spanning apparel, swimwear, and all sorts of accessories including footwear, handbags, jewelry, sunnies, and even various hair ties. To mark the launch, the Barbie star announced the drop on main, saying, “LA VACANZA ~ a co designed collection by yours truly and @donatella_versace !!!! Shot by @carlijnjacobs 🦋🐞 OUT NOW EVERYWHERE!!!! WHAT A DREAM!!!”

True to form, the collection was every bit as spicy as both the singer and Versace herself, who is known to create some of the sultriest pieces on red carpets and fashion shows. The collection is full of dresses with multiple, cagey cut-outs, bustier crop tops, and teeny tiny bikinis — a Lipa favorite. The majority of the items had insect motifs, with items covered in a smattering of butterfly and ladybug prints.

Perhaps the spiciest item in the mix, however, is the Medusa ‘95 Thong. Lipa reimagined the slinkiest G-string underwear, releasing a style with a little gilded Medusa emblem. It was literally made for giving off that whale tail look — a controversial Y2K-era trend Lipa has already co-signed.

If you want to shop the collection, there are a whole lot of products to choose from. The prices run the gamut, too, starting from $195 for bikini bottoms to $24,350 for a crystal-encrusted cut-out gown. Shop some of my favorite pieces below.