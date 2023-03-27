Dua Lipa has turned the shores of Jamaica into her own personal runway — as she tends to do. From tangerine fishnet pants that exposed her thong bikini to her nostalgic teeny Hello Kitty swimsuit, the style savant has been making ripples with her summer-ready ‘fits. Like her songs, Lipa’s vacation wardrobe is also off-the-charts.

On Saturday, the “Sweetest Pie” singer posted more photos from her Caribbean trip on main — and her looks were both both saucy and unexpected. In several carousel pics, Lipa wore a beach-friendly version of the Canadian tuxedo: a denim criss-cross bralette that featured buckle details and side cut-outs.

She paired the teeny top with a denim midi skirt (an of-the-moment trend) featuring two different washes. Keeping the look island-friendly, she styled her hair in a slicked-back braid, accessorized with artsy silver hoops from Justine Clenquet, and topped off her natural makeup with peach lips.

Lipa has a certain affinity for beachside denim. She wore a two-piece bikini in the jean fabric for her 27th birthday last August, so it’s no surprise that she turned to the fabric for another vacation ensemble.

If the head-to-toe denim Givenchy ‘fit looks familiar, it’s probably because you’ve already seen it on Bella Hadid.

The supermodel wore Lipa’s exact same look (both the bra top and the skirt) when it was first sent down the runway last October during Givenchy’s Paris Fashion Week Spring 2023 show.

Dominique Charriau/WireImage/Getty Images

The saucy bralette doesn’t only come in denim, however, it also comes in an avocado option, which you might have seen on another celebrity. Earlier this month, Halsey attended several Paris Fashion Week shows including Givenchy’s Fall 2023’s presentation, where they donned cargo shorts and the exact same bra — this time, in leather.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Sisterhood of the traveling bra?