Coming down from fashion month, Gigi Hadid was seen stepping out to celebrate sister and fellow model Bella’s 26th birthday on Sunday night looking just as chic as she did on the runways.

Spotted en route to Lucali's in Brooklyn, the 27-year-old donned a low-rise denim maxi skirt featuring a bold, bleach-splattered design and a silk hemline. She styled the statement skirt — a vintage piece by Roberto Cavalli — with an ultra-cropped black turtleneck and a sleek leather blazer coat on top. A perfect combo for that almost-fall NYC weather.

As for the rest of her ‘fit, your girl kept things simple with a pair of pointy leather boots and a matching black shoulder bag, skipping jewelry altogether. Like the naked dress and G-string Bella wore for the occasion, Gigi’s final ensemble was so achingly reminiscent of the ‘90s and early aughts that it practically took my breath away.

Though maxis skirts (particularly low-rise styles) may be considered an “ugly” trend, other fashion girlies like Emily Ratajkowski, Dua Lipa, and Kendall Jenner have all served up their own takes on the polarizing look recently. The spring 2023 runways also featured plenty of long jean skirts from various high-end designers (read: Diesel and Altuzarra).

In any case, she looked super chic.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Ahead, I’ve linked to some similar items you can shop, should you want to channel her aesthetic.

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.