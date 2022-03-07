Dua Lipa Revived Britney Spears’ *Iconic* Double Denim Look

Dua Lipa has made her love for the double denim trend quite clear, and we’re here for it. The 26-year-old has been spotted in New York City wearing a zip-up Diesel bralet, matched with a quilted pair of jeans, complete with built-in high-heeled boots. For a modern touch, she accessorised the outfit with a pair of Tom Ford sunglasses and lilac-toned nails. Not a bad way to arrive at The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, that’s for sure.

The timeless double denim look is one that Britney Spears will forever be linked to. After all, how can we forget the iconic Justin x Britney matching denim moment, which recently had its 21st anniversary, at the American Music Awards? Spears wore a Kurt and Bart patchwork gown, while Timberlake wore a light-wash Canadian tuxedo and denim cowboy hat combo.

And the world still hasn’t stopped talking about it. Justin has even said, "I confess that there was maybe a period in the '90s where I could skip over some of the outfits that were public, but the world will never,” during a songwriter’s roundtable for The Hollywood Reporter. John Legend chimed in to add, “Denim on denim on denim on denim. That will never be forgotten."

But let’s face it, noughties denim looks will probably never go out of style. From loose jeans that look two sizes too big to denim hats and dresses, there will always be a place for the era’s questionable fashion in our hearts.