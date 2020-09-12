The Meghan Markle Way To Wear Double Denim

Since stepping back from the limelight, Meghan Markle’s style has veered from the highly polished looks that come with the territory of royal duties, towards a more relaxed style more in line with her Californian lifestyle. The latest in her off-duty arsenal? A double denim look in true Meghan Markle style.

Meghan and Harry visited the Assistance League of Los Angeles' Preschool Learning Center on Sept. 1, joining the children there in replanting their garden. The Sussex’s took along Forget-Me-Not seeds to plant in the garden in honour of Princess Diana’s memory, as they were her favourite flowers. The poignant appearance marked the anniversary of Princess Diana’s death in 1997. Forget-Me-Not flowers also memorably featured in Meghan’s royal wedding bouquet as a tribute to Harry's mother.

But the Duchess' tribute didn't stop there. Diving into the challenge, and unafraid of getting herself a little muddy in the process – much like her late mother-in-law would often do – Meghan picked an equally hard-working outfit for the visit: double denim. The California-native’s look was remarkably similar to one worn by Diana during a 1994 skiing holiday in Lech. It’s not the first time Meghan has taken a leaf out of the late Princess’ book – both have been considered royal rebels in the style department, and Markle has many times followed in her footsteps by putting her own spin on royal style.

Here’s how to channel Meghan Markle’s double denim look in four small steps.

Choose Varying Shades Of Denim One sure fire way of avoiding a cowboy cliché and channeling Meghan’s chic style is by selecting different shades of denim. When there’s so many colours to choose from these days, why stick with just one? Experiment with different dyes, and ground with white or black – Meghan has made black jeans and a blue denim jacket a go-to off-duty look a number of times – or mix different shades of the same hue. In Los Angeles, Meghan stuck to blue denim, opting for a lighter shade in her shirt, and an indigo dye in her jeans.

Think About Your Silhouette Whilst playing with proportions can be a fun way to mix up your look, it's not Meghan’s vibe. She has spent years in the spotlight honing her signature style, so why mess with it? Take a leaf out of her book and mix up the fit of your denim: try a looser fit on top, with a slim fit base, or vice versa. Meghan paired her looser relaxed fit denim shirt with her signature slim fit jeans for the visit.

Opt For 'Grounding' Colours Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images The couple were pictured in Los Angeles wearing coordinating blue denim outfits: Meghan opted for a double denim ensemble, pairing a light denim shirt with indigo jeans, while Harry wore denim jeans. But the denim isn’t all they had in common. The couple both know the power of a grounding base colour. Choosing a base hue such as white, black, navy or tan grounds the casual style, and keeps the outfit looking put together. In LA, Meghan finished off her look with a pair of black Rothy’s pointed toe pumps - an eco friendly brand that uses recycled materials in their designs – and has chosen tan slip shoes to finish her double denim looks in the past.