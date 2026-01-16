Any time there’s a new YSL Libre fragrance launch, you can almost always count on Dua Lipa to wear a very specific (and very spicy) ensemble in its accompanying campaign. As of Thursday, Jan. 15, that still proves to be true.

The “Levitating” songstress has been a YSL Beauty ambassador since 2019, when she introduced the OG Libre in an ad. Since then, she’s been starring in spots for each new Libre iteration, including Intense, Flowers & Flames, and Vanille Couture. It’s a longstanding tradition.

Another part of that ritual is wearing a tried-and-tested outfit formula. Regardless of what the bottle’s color is or what the new notes are, Lipa often wears some form of sheer black top that exposes her bra. Such was the case for Libre Berry Crush, the newest gourmand spritz from Saint Laurent.

Dua’s Sheer Top

In the video, in which Lipa crooned Aretha Franklin’s “Think,” she bit into a raspberry, licked a pink popsicle, and spritzed the new Libre Berry Crush. Housed in the iconic clear rectangular bottle, the new scent is rendered in a ruby liquid.

Despite all the reddish details, the “Houdini” singer was outfitted in an all-black look. She wore a sheer button-down unfastened all the way to her navel to reveal a triangle bralette.

While the sheer top-exposed bra combo is a Libre campaign constant, where it differs from scent to scent is in the bottoms. In her previous campaigns, she’s worn sheer pussy bow tops paired with belted granny panties or sleek trousers. In this one, she paired it with an edgy leather pencil skirt that hit just above the knee and cinched with a belt.

Lipa completed the look with more black and gold flourishes, including inky pointed-toe slingbacks and a sculptural gold bangle. All of it was Saint Laurent, of course.

Meet The Libre Berry Crush

The new fragrance sounds like dessert in a bottle, with notes of coconut, orange blossom, diva lavender, and vanilla. The star ingredient is a tangy raspberry, which adds a certain fruity sweetness to the mix. It’s now available to purchase in three sizes: 30mL ($110), 50mL ($145), and 90mL ($180).

Enjoy.