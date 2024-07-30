Dua Lipa Jumped On The "Exposed Bra" Trend In A Pussy-Bow Blouse

Despite the warning in her song, Dua Lipa never really goes Houdini — at least not from serving looks. Whether on stage in daring bedazzled costumes or on vacation on luxe yachts, the “Levitating” crooner leans into her signature risqué sensibilities. And when she’s starring in campaigns for global beauty brands? Even more so.

On Monday, July 29, Lipa shared her latest campaign for YSL Beauty and the accompanying photos were on fire — literally. In them, she posed against a heap of flames in the Moroccan desert clutching a bottle of Libre Flowers & Flames, the newest scent in the brand’s Libre (“free” in French) family. Best believe that the fashion was just as fiery as — if not spicier than — the backdrop. After all, she did expose her bra under a deliciously see-through top.

Dua’s Bra-Flaunting ’Fit

The pop icon has been a longtime face of the label — and of YSL Libre. Before nabbing a Global Makeup Ambassador appointment early this year, she’s been a YSL Beauty ambassador since 2019, when the perfume was first launched. Naturally, she starred in Libre’s first-ever campaign. Five years later, she returned as the face of the fragrance’s latest iteration, marking a full-circle moment.

In the campaign photo, she wore a pussy-bow blouse from Saint Laurent, the brand’s trademark piece. Hers, however, had one spicy detail: It was completely diaphanous, allowing her to show off her intimates. The Argylle star tucked it into black trousers.

Harkening to Saint Laurent’s signature suiting, Lipa threw on a structured blazer for the rest of the photos.

The sleek jacket paired with the fiery background captures the essence of the desert lily-heavy fragrance, which is meant to evoke the brand’s “signature blend of edgy femininity and unrestrained passion,” per the press release.

Smell Like Dua

For those intrigued by Lipa’s new scent, the Libre Flowers & Flames features the floral air of a desert lily blended with sun-kissed coco palm flower accords. The warm, coconut-tinged, and spicy fragrance retails for $35, $95, and $165 for 10ml, 30ml, and 90ml bottles, respectively.

It’s Not The First Time

This isn’t Lipa’s first risqué campaign with YSL Beauty, to be sure. In February, Lipa starred in the lipstick-focused YSL LOVESHINE campaign. In it, she wore a similarly sheer pussy-bow top and high-waist underwear, rocking the no-pants trend to chic perfection.

Courtesy of YSL

They’re a match made in (daring) fashion heaven.