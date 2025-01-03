Dua Lipa's First Look Of 2025 Was A Fur-Covered Bra

When it comes to New Year’s Eve, there are simply no rules. Whether you choose to watch the ball drop from the comfort of your own home or ring in the new year at a rooftop party is up to you. The same goes for NYE attire — you can keep things classy with an LBD, get festive with a sequined ensemble, or, if you’re feeling really adventurous, you can take a page out of Dua Lipa’s book and wear a bra as a top.

Dua’s Furry Bra

On Jan. 3, Dua Lipa shared highlights from the final hours of 2024 on Instagram. Judging by the photos, it’s clear the pop star wanted to deviate away from the usual sparkle-strewn outfits we’ve come to expect on New Year’s Eve, and instead opted for a ‘fit that’s much more in line with her signature style.

For the Dec. 31 festivities, Lipa sported what appeared to be a black bra covered in navy-hued fur. The fluffy lingerie may seem like a daring choice at first glance, but considering Lipa spent most of the 2024 making headlines for her many, many exposed bra moments, it’s only fitting that she brought that same energy into the new year.

It’s unclear where the “Levitating” singer spent the holiday, though her matching navy fur coat indicates Lipa, her pals, and boyfriend Callum Turner celebrated the holiday somewhere cold.

The jacket appeared to have an oversized fit, which may explain why she spent most of the night wearing the garment off-the-shoulder.

She completed the look with a pair of belted leather trousers, and accessorized with a diamond cross necklace and a silver cuff around the wrist.

As for glam, the 29-year-old sported a blush pink lip, sparkly eye shadow (as is custom on New Year’s Eve), and styled her long black tresses in loose waves.

Probably the most eye-catching element of the entire ensemble, though, was the sparkly rock on her ring finger, further fueling rumors that she and Turner got engaged at the end of 2024.

“Danced our way into the new year!!! HELLO 2025!!!!🍸🍸🍸🍸🍸 Only took me a couple days to resurrect blaaaady ellllll but here we areeee,” Lipa captioned the post.

Looks like she really did dance the night away.