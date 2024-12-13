Dua Lipa Wore A See-Through LBD That Exposed Her Bra

She may have wrapped the 2024 leg of her Radical Optimism Tour on Dec. 5, but Dua Lipa isn’t slowing down just yet. On Dec. 12, the pop star stopped by The Late Show With Stephen Colbert to discuss her latest project, a live album and accompanying concert film titled An Evening With Dua Lipa.

While sitting on the legendary late-night couch, the “New Rules” singer donned a seasonally appropriate little black dress — with an NSFP (not safe for primetime) twist.

Dua’s Sheer LBD

It’s no secret that Dua Lipa loves to wear as little as possible. From pantsless outings to donning bikinis as tops, Lipa is constantly pushing fashion boundaries. And while the naked look may be having a moment with the stamp of approval from A-listers like Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Emily Ratajkowski, it’s not really an “all-occasions” type of style. You’d think a see-through dress wouldn’t fly on national television, but that didn’t stop Lipa from finding a loophole.

During a recent appearance on the CBS late-night talk show, the 29-year-old sported a bodycon LBD that could totally double as a holiday party ‘fit (depending on the venue, that is). Adorned with shiny silver embellishments, the dress — an Alaïa number from the fashion house’s Archetypes Winter-Spring 2025 collection — featured a mock-neck cut on top, and a ruched detailing around the groin that tightly hugged her body.

Dua Lipa, PR Usage provided by ALAÏA

Despite its long sleeves and maxi silhouette, the dress managed to leave little to the imagination, thanks to its see-through material that left her triangle bra completely exposed.

Dua Lipa, PR Usage provided by ALAÏA

Before you go making any last minute additions to your holiday wish list, you should know the designer piece currently retails for $3,900. But don’t worry — there’s always next year.

Dua Lipa, PR Usage provided by ALAÏA

More Exposed Bra Moments

2024 was a banner year for naked dressing, so let’s take a walk down memory lane and reminisce on Dua Lipa’s best exposed bra moments of the year, shall we?

The Barbie actor started the year off strong with a fiery YSL campaign in February, in which she sported a sheer button-down atop a bold black bra.

Courtesy of YSL

In April, the songstress released the music video for her single “Illusion.” The visual contained a slew of revealing looks, including one ensemble that featured a saucy red see-through long sleeve top, a black bra, high waisted undies, and a Y2K grommet belt.

A few months later, Lipa pledged her commitment to the style even further by walking the red carpet at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas on Sept. 21 in a silver chainmail bra with beaded crystal fringe.

Christopher Polk/Billboard/Getty Images

And of course, who could forget her barely-there homage to spooky season?

Needless to say, there will definitely be more spicy sheer moments from Dua Lipa in 2025.