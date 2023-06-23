Dua Lipa Wore A See-Through Bra As A Top, Like An Absolute Legend

See-through attire continues to be all the rage and pop sensation Dua Lipa is the latest star to indulge in the celebrity style trend. On Thursday, June 22, the “Physical” hitmaker took to Instagram to show off her latest look to her 88 million followers, which consisted of a matching brown jacket and skirt ensemble, oversized glasses, and a see-through white Miu Miu bra top. “Call me beep me if u wanna reach me,” Lipa captioned the post, which has racked up more than 2 million likes as of writing.

Fans of the Grammy winner were quick to praise the singer’s daring look, with one follower declaring the outfit “an absolute serve.” Meanwhile, another user commented: “I am obsessed with this look.”

As fans of the “New Rules” performer will know, this isn’t the first time Lipa has shown off a bra-centric look in recent months. Attending the Met Gala after party back in May, the singer sported a sheer black bra from Chanel’s Spring 2022 collection, complete with ‘80s athleisure-inspired cycling shorts and pearl-encrusted heels.

In an April 2023 promotional poster for Greta Gerwig’s forthcoming Barbie flick, Lipa also donned a metallic blue seashell-shaped bra that was complemented by an electric blue wig, matching blue eyeshadow, large pearl hoop earrings, and a pearlescent necklace to boot.