Dua Lipa is back at it again, giving us a risqué style moment that we can't help but love. After all, if there is one thing the pop star consistently does, it’s push boundaries with her wardrobe choices. Last week, the singer’s hips were on full display on the MET Gala red carpet. Now, she has cemented her status as a fashion rebel yet again with her appearence at the Gucci Cruise 2025 show in London in itty bitty shorts paired with tights. You heard it here first: Considering this is also a go-to look for Beyoncé, it will likely be everywhere soon.

Lipa's outfit was a masterclass in looking cool but, like, not like you tried to. Her black high-waisted micro shorts showcased her toned legs, and although the sheer black stocking were unexpected, they did add a striking element of interest. To balance things out, she opted for a classic white tank top (which you can never go wrong with). But the real cherry on top? A black leather Gucci logo mania jacket — which added a rock-and-roll edge — and her Gucci platform heels. All in all, the combination seemed deceptively nonchalent, although it’s not the easiest mix to pull off.

The pop star sat in the front row with her entire family, including her little sister, Rina Lipa, who wore a mustard oversized Gucci dress and boots.

This isn't the first time Lipa has embraced the shorts-and-tights combo. Last month, the "Illusion" singer was spotted rocking a Ferragamo look including black hotpants and matching tights with a long green trench coat. But her latest outing takes the formula a step further, elevating the pairing from street style to a red-carpet-worthy trend. Lipa's love for the combo, which is in good compnay with similar looks from powerhouses like Queen Bey and Sydney Sweeney, solidifies this fact: short shorts and tights are on track to be the season’s hottest trend.