Most people keep the contents of their underwear drawers like they do secrets: hidden away, only to be revealed to a lucky few. Sydney Sweeney, however, isn’t most people.

From designer tighty whities to sequin-covered briefs, the actor has amassed an underwear collection so impressive it would be a disservice not to flaunt it. So she has — frequently and with gusto.

Sweeney has become the unofficial face of the underwear-as-pants movement, wearing variations of the intimates-forward look on magazine covers, in fashion campaigns, and even on city streets. At this point, it’s safe to assume Sweeney has completely erased pants from her wardrobe, if not her vocabulary entirely.

Last night in New York, the Euphoria star took her bottoms-optional philosophy for another spin — this time with a corporate twist.

Sydney’s Preppy Underwear Look

Sweeney is no stranger to fancy (and pricey) designer lingerie. Her latest indulgence, however, may be the most extravagant yet. On Wednesday, May 8, she wore a shimmering bronze pair covered in intricate straw-like weaving.

The actor styled her statement underwear unexpectedly — even for a no-pants look. She added a corporatecore twist, in a light gray button-up and a shimmery, slate-colored boxy blazer — all from Brunello Cucinelli.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Her Chic White Accents

What ultimately sent the look into fashion overdrive were Sweeney’s white-bright accessories. Instead of your typical all-black accouterments, she chose an ivory bucket bag and equally-milky pointed pumps. She completed the look with sheer knee-high socks in the same color, which stood out against the grays of her ensemble — a smart choice for the smart look.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

ICYMI: She’s Obsessed With Undies

Sweeney adopted a nearly identical business-on-top, pantsless on the bottom outfit ethos back in March. The Anyone But You star attended Paris Fashion Week wearing another decadent pair of briefs (with a $5,800 price tag). She paired her sequin-covered intimates with a crop top and another oversized blazer from Miu Miu. The look was as buzzy as the PFW runways themselves.

Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images

Pants just have no place in her wardrobe.