Confirmed: Beyoncé is an outfit repeater.

While the thought of wearing a piece/style/outfit more than once makes fashion snobs clutch their pearls, not re-wearing something solely on principle is an antiquated belief at best. As a “mastermind in haute couture,” Bey has access to any designer’s catalog and can go on without ever duplicating ensembles. However, her ’fits in recent weeks prove she’s a relatable queen — and her latest decree is making outfit repeating look cool.

If Beyoncé’s musical M.O. has been to create albums in “acts,” so too is her sartorial one. And when she’s in the thick of a phase, she sticks to a style ad nauseam. Thus far, her style chapters have included space alien silver, cone bras, and cowboy-coded pieces. Her latest obsession? Micro shorts ensembles — particularly, micro shorts with boots and a long coat.

Yassified Daisy Dukes

Queen Bey’s most recent romp in the itsy-bitsy style was an amalgamation of her favorite themes: bedazzled and Americana. On Tuesday, May 7, the “Diva” singer wore rhinestone-encrusted Daisy Dukes which she cinched with a Western-inspired buckle. Balancing out the glimmer, she paired them with a vintage-looking graphic tee.

Meanwhile, her boots and jacket evoked patriotic vibes with US flag imagery (another recent Bey go-to). Her fringe jacket, for example, was red, white, and blue, while her mismatched boots were star-spangled-inspired (one striped, one starred).

Playing on proportions, Beyoncé loves pairing her micro bottoms with a long coat. This time, however, the lengthy item was in the form of an extra-long head scarf — ankle length, to be exact. It, too, featured stripes and stars, nearly identical to the American flag itself.

A Modern Canadian Tuxedo

Last week, she doubled — nay, tripled — down on her go-to aesthetic with denim shorts and a contemporary take on the Canadian tuxedo. Her light-wash jean shorts matched her floor-length, fur-trimmed coat and thigh-high slouchy boots. The rest of her look was also awash in pale blues including her sheer top, tights, bolo tie, and eyeshadow.

Edgy In Leather

Even date nights have received the leg-baring treatment. In April, Beyoncé went on a museum date with Jay-Z. She looked every bit the work of art in a white button-up from Prada that featured a floral print seemingly painted in watercolor.

The rest of her ’fit, meanwhile, was utterly edgy. She wore teeny faux leather shorts with a lace-up detail from Fleur du Mal. She completed her micro shorts trifecta with a leather duster and patent leather boots from Saint Laurent.

Elsewhere in the ensemble were Western accessories: a felt hat and a Prada bolo tie.

Textured Ribbed Knits

A month ago, the Cécred founder expanded her shorts repertoire with an inky knitted pair from Chloé. She then paired it with a floor-length plaid wool coat and over-the-knee boots by the same designer. However, the focal point of this look was her homage to country great Linda Martell, whom she enlists for two songs on Cowboy Carter.

Queen Bey proves if an ensemble formula works, keep wearing it.