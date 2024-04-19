Since Lipa announced her latest album, Radical Optimism, in March, she’s been methodically dropping one single after another (plus their accompanying music videos). Fans have taken to her latest hits, with “Illusion” raking in 10 million streams in a single week. It’s a certified bop, yes, but it’s the lingerie-centric video I keep coming back to.

Since 2020, the “Dance The Night” singer has been an avid advocate of the humble thong, turning it into her most-reached-for accessory. Thus far, she’s worn them on red carpets, beach trips, and fashion weeks (essentially, every opportunity).

Now that the singer is back with a new album after a four-year hiatus, her love affair with the slinky lingerie item has organically progressed, with the booty-baring look seeping into her music videos. Her latest “Illusion,” for example, featured an ultra-chic thong look.

Dua’s Thong Bodysuit

In “Illusion,” Lipa sings about seeing through facades and dancing all night. Naturally, she also busted out moves in her video in a modernized leotard of sorts. She wore a long-sleeve knit top that was utterly see-through, revealing her black triangle bra underneath.

Adding another layer to her exposed underwear styling, she tucked it into a high-rise thong equipped with modernized suspenders.

Unlike the neon hues associated with her Future Nostalgia Tour, Lipa slipped into a more subdued palette for “Illusion.” Save for a gold cuff and her cherry Coke hair, her entire look — including the sheer tights she wore — was pure black.

More Exposed Underwear

Lipa threw on several more underwear-forward outfits from there. Similar to her first, the Barbie star wore another textured sweater, this time in red. Though she pulled the sheer top down to her thighs, her ribbed bra and high-waist panties were completely visible underneath.

Lipa has been a longtime fan of Y2K styling (whale tails, butterflies, and platform flip flops, are a few faves). In this layout, she worked in another noughties look. She slung on a belt covered in grommets — the defining hardware of the ’00s — over her top.

Dua’s Lacy LBD

Textured and sheer was a theme throughout this video. Her third look featured a lacy Gucci masterpiece embroidered with a floral pattern and velvet detailing. The LBD also featured a built-in bra with an exaggerated underwire detail.

Give this girl a Victoria’s Secret contract.