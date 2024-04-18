Emily Ratajkowski is a bikini connoisseur. In fact, she loves swimwear so much she founded her own label, Inamorata, which sold the ittiest, bittiest bikinis. So when she cosigns suits from a different brand, best believe they’re chic.

On Wednesday, April 17, the My Body author fronted Victoria’s Secret’s latest campaign, “Escape To Summer 2024,” alongside Gigi Hadid, Paloma Elsesser, and Tina Kunakey. While the lingerie behemoth typically taps supermodels (Hailey Bieber and Bella Hadid among them), their regular campaigns usually focus on one big-name star.

A stacked model roster, however, means an equally massive collection drop — and, in this case, that spans beachwear, sleepwear, and resort wear. Ratajkowski styled the varying product categories effortlessly in not one, not two, but three beachy outfits.

Emily’s Corset & G-String

If any brand could take lingerie staples into the realm of swimwear, it would be Victoria’s Secret. And the juggernaut effectively did that by outfitting Ratajkowski in a corset and G-string set. While the matching co-ords technically fall under sleepwear, the styling was utterly beach-coded.

Photographed by Mikael Jansson, Ratajkowski donned a luxe emerald green silk corset that opens in front. The fitted piece featured visible boning, straps, and an angular hemline. It was her choice of underwear, however, that gave her look the NSFW label.

Ratajkowski wore a matching green thong (shop the set for $100 here), which peeked out of her tropical print pants. The brand teased this collection as “inspired by our classic silhouettes from the ’90s and early 2000s” — and they weren’t kidding. The formidable whale tail was easily the most notorious style of the early aughts.

More Vacation Inspo

In another layout, Ratajkowski posed by the shore in a strappy black set. She wore a bandeau top paired with matching bottoms. Like the first photo, Ratajkowski wore the leafy tropical coverup, styled with a Western statement belt.

The chunky belt became something of a staple for this shoot, pairing it with a black one-piece with slits down the middle. She further accessorized with a raffia hat and moto boots, giving low-key cowgirl vibes to the ensemble.

This girl was born for the beach.