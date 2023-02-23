Understatement of the century: Dua Lipa is no stranger to risqué looks. She’s donned several variations of the naked dress and is particularly fond of the visible thong trend — so much so that she’s earned the moniker “queen of the exposed thong.” While in Milan for Fashion Week, the “Levitating” singer found a way to wear all her favorite looks in one fell swoop, donning a see-through lace gown that exposed her undies.

On Thursday afternoon, Lipa sat front row at GCDS in sheer maxi dress that featured an open back, a flared skirt, and built-in, four-finger gloves. The lingerie-inspired outfit — which was fully see-through, save for the floral lace detailing — bared her black undergarments. Her matching bra and thong became the focal point of Lipa’s daring ensemble.

Giving the underwear-as-an-accessory look a touch of whimsy, Lipa carried a shiny, cherry red, heart-shaped bag. She clutched the silver chain with matching crimson-hued nails, giving the moody look a burst of vibrant color. On her feet, the chart-topping singer wore towering platforms in black satin.

Keeping the rest of her look sleek and highly polished, Lipa finalized the sultry aesthetic a subtle smokey eye and pin-straight glass hair.

Earlier that day, Lipa was spotted in an entirely different ensemble. She took a boxy blazer for a spin to attend the Prada show (sans pants), pairing it with loafers, tights, and a ‘70s-inspired button-up.

It may only be the second day of MFW, but I’m calling it now: Lipa is a frontrunner for street style star of the season. The proof is in the pudding (read: the sheer dress).