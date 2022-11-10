A natural tastemaker, Dua Lipa has become known for her eclectic outfits, which typically include the most polarizing of statement pieces (read: visible thongs). The pop star fancies whimsical prints, dramatic silhouettes, and bold accessories — and seldom shies away from a look that puts skin on display. She wears what she wants when she wants and it's just one of the reasons I love her so.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Lipa shared a carousel of snaps highlighting one specific ‘fit. The photos show her posing in a brown, floral lace-up top and matching pants — a 1970s vibe, for sure. The tie-front shirt — a look that was trending on the runway at London Fashion Week — was wide open and super low cut, revealing a cheeky glimpse of sideboob. From there, the pop star accessorized her sultry ‘fit with a selection of gold jewelry, including glamorous, oversize hoops, a chainlink necklace, and a chunky statement bracelet.

Should you want to channel the “Levitating” hitmaker and rock a saucy lace-up top, I recommend styling with baggy low-rise jeans or cargo pants. Though Lipa’s look is undeniably hot, a lose-fitted bottom will balance out the revealing top for a more wearable vibe.

Ahead, check out a few cute lace-up styles to wear on your next night out or at an upcoming holiday siorée (because I know you’ve got plenty).