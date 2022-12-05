Celebrity Style
Dua Lipa Just Wore A Leather Cut-Out Dress & Tons Of Diamonds
She brought the drama to iHeartRadio's annual Jingle Ball.
Before taking the stage to perform at iHeartRadio's 2022 Jingle Ball on Friday, Dua Lipa hit the red carpet in a fierce dress accompanied by an absolute avalanche of diamonds. She quite literally looked like a million bucks.
Looking both festive and fierce, the British pop star rocked a leather midi gown covered in black and red panels. The criss-cross-style bodice featured cut-outs across the abdomen — a saucy look plucked straight from Gucci’s resort 2023 collection. Just like on the runway, Lipa wore tall, pointed, black, lace-up boots that met the hemline of her asymmetrical skirt.
From there, the only thing left was to add some bling — and she certainly did. The “Levitating” hitmaker dazzled in a brilliant, multi-strand diamond serpent choker, along with a matching bracelet and ring, courtesy of Bulgari.
When it was time for her performance, the Grammy-winning singer ditched the jewels and slipped into a custom Coperni number — also with an asymmetrical look and black details. She donned a crimson, one-shoulder mini dress with lace detailing poking out from beneath the straps. The look originally debuted on the catwalk in black during the brand’s Spring 2023 show. Flesh-toned fishnets and sleek Jimmy Choo booties finished off her glamorous on-stage look.
We now know something for sure: Lipa knows how to nail a theme.