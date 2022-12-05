Before taking the stage to perform at iHeartRadio's 2022 Jingle Ball on Friday, Dua Lipa hit the red carpet in a fierce dress accompanied by an absolute avalanche of diamonds. She quite literally looked like a million bucks.

Looking both festive and fierce, the British pop star rocked a leather midi gown covered in black and red panels. The criss-cross-style bodice featured cut-outs across the abdomen — a saucy look plucked straight from Gucci’s resort 2023 collection. Just like on the runway, Lipa wore tall, pointed, black, lace-up boots that met the hemline of her asymmetrical skirt.

From there, the only thing left was to add some bling — and she certainly did. The “Levitating” hitmaker dazzled in a brilliant, multi-strand diamond serpent choker, along with a matching bracelet and ring, courtesy of Bulgari.

When it was time for her performance, the Grammy-winning singer ditched the jewels and slipped into a custom Coperni number — also with an asymmetrical look and black details. She donned a crimson, one-shoulder mini dress with lace detailing poking out from beneath the straps. The look originally debuted on the catwalk in black during the brand’s Spring 2023 show. Flesh-toned fishnets and sleek Jimmy Choo booties finished off her glamorous on-stage look.

We now know something for sure: Lipa knows how to nail a theme.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

