No offense to business leaders and corporate consultants, but the one person I’d like to get work-life balance advice from is the same person who also gave me a step-by-step plan on getting over a breakup. (Remember the 2017 banger “New Rules?”) I’m talking about none other than Dua Lipa. The songstress could write an entire book on merging work with play. Until that happens, at least she’s leading by example.

When Lipa says she’s going on a “world tour,” you better believe she means it. In between her concerts, she always finds time to sneak in a fun getaway to whatever beach town she can get to. She didn’t get her moniker “Vacanza Queen” for nothing. She continued her island-hopping ways on Wednesday, July 23, and shared a photo dump from her trip to Palermo, featuring her newly minted fiancé, Callum Turner, and another bikini from her impressive swim collection.

Dua’s Micro Bikini

In between bowls of pasta and combing the Italian streets, Lipa found a boat to hop on. Aboard, she kept it simple in a nondescript black triangle bikini. Though the stringy piece is a swim classic, paired with the décolletage-forward neckline and ruched bra covers, hers was extra teeny and spicy.

Keeping everything else bare, she paired it with matching string bikini bottoms and called it a day.

Her Y2K-Era Tube Top

To explore the Sicilian city, Lipa expertly looked to a designer who’s also from Italy: Miuccia Prada. She wore a simple black tube top bearing a small “Miu Miu” logo on the side.

She paired the cropped item with denim bottoms with a micro mini hem. She amped up this minimal canvas with accessories, which were the true highlights of this look. The “Houdini” singer piled on chunky bangles (in gold and black), a gemstone-focused cuff, massive gold hoop earrings with spiral details, and the most intricate beaded shoulder bag.

A Third Chic Number

Proving that multiple outfits make a great photo dump, Lipa added a third: a white peasant top with a fluffy ruffled neckline with eyelet details. The Argylle actor paired it with jorts (yes, they’re officially back), which she elevated with a belt.

Plus her layered statement necklaces? So fab.