One of Dua Lipa’s latest look left little to the imagination. On Saturday, Oct. 5, ahead of her headlining performance at the 2024 Austin City Limits Festival — where she wore a show-stopping black corset-and-hot pants combo — the singer debuted another skin-baring ‘fit.

Hours before taking the stage, the Grammy winner took to Instagram to tease her performance. “AUSTIN!! I'm in your city and I can't wait to play for you tonight,” she captioned a carousel of backstage images — including one of her posing in some itty-bitty micro shorts.

Dua’s Tiny Black Shorts

As a nod to Austin, Texas, where the concert was held, Lipa opted for a country-inspired ‘fit that included the teeniest pair of black leather shorts. With her legs on full display, the songstress paired them with a matching purse and knee-high black boots complete with silver stud detailing.

Continuing the cowgirl theme, the singer also wore a black leather sleeveless vest adorned with colorful pins and badges — akin to the jacket Mean Girls’ Ms. Norbury (Tina Fey) wore during her bartender shifts at PJ Calamity’s.

Lipa finished off her backstage look with some layered chain necklaces, several rings, and her signature Radical Optimism era red locks.

Lipa’s Leggy Looks

This isn’t the first time the Grammy winner has shown off her legs in the name of fashion — and she’s earned something of a reputation for her adherence to pantsless style.

In September, the official IG account for the singer’s newsletter, Service95, uploaded several pictures of her posing in a bold red archival Thierry Mugler suit jacket. Instead of pairing her top half with matching pants or a red-hot micro skirt, she simply opted for a pair of sheer black tights instead.