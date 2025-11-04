Dua Lipa is proof that you really can have it all — endless vacations, hit songs, and a wildly successful tour for her album, Radical Optimism. Now, the multi-hyphenate is adding another achievement to her long list of accolades. On Nov. 4, Lipa announced her new skin care collection, aptly named DUA, which was made in collaboration with Augustinus Bader.

According to Lipa, she wasn’t always a skin care guru. “My best friend Ella was really on it with her skin care from when we were young,” Lipa told British Vogue in a Nov. 4 interview. “Whereas I was a ‘fall asleep with my make-up on’ kind of girl.” But when she went on tour in 2016, she knew she needed a low-maintenance skin care routine that she could stick to — hence her latest venture. In honor of the drop, Lipa shared an Instagram Reel to celebrate, and she dressed for the occasion in a bodysuit and glam minidress.

Dua’s Pantless Look

DUA is all about the basics. The brand is starting out by selling only three products — a moisturizer, brightening serum, and cream cleanser. In a Nov. 4 Reel, Lipa channeled the laid-back and minimalistic vibe of the line in a cute, comfy, and pantless look.

With her hair thrown back in a slicked-back high pony, Lipa sported a ribbed bodysuit. The navy blue onesie featured a button-down collar, which she wore popped. The “Illusion” singer skipped the pants, pairing the piece with sheer black tights and white tube socks. She added a pair of black pumps to the ‘fit, and she rounded off the look with silver bangles and a few chunky rings.

With a book in hand, she was giving major girl-next-door vibes — until it was time for a costume change.

Dua’s Sequin Minidress

Life on the road isn’t all glitz and glam, but Lipa’s second look delivered on both. Later in the launch video, she swapped her pantless ‘fit for a silver minidress that was covered in sequins. The silhouette featured a halter top neckline and a thigh-high hemline.

Lipa completed the ‘fit with another pair sheer black stockings. This time, she added black peep-toe pumps. Lipa’s silver jewelry — including stacked rings and interlocking hoop earrings — complemented the sparkly number.

Whether she’s going for a casual chic look or embracing showstopping sparkles, Lipa’s always dressed to impress.