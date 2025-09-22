Dua Lipa Could Dance The Night Away In This Plunging Sequin Gown

Dua Lipa is the queen of work-life balance. Apart from taking breaks in between projects, she’s also known for carving out beach time in whichever city she’s performing in while on tour. The one place she seemingly can’t take a respite in is New York. The “Don’t Start Now” songstress recently shared a photo dump from the city, in which she played four shows in Madison Square Garden. She captioned it: “Only in NYC can a minute feel like a whole fiscal year.” Anyone else sense an undercurrent of fatigue?

It’s not surprising. After all, Lipa’s weeklong New York itinerary was packed. Apart from her near-nightly shows, she’s also hosted a live session of her book club and podcast, Service95, joined Pilates classes to celebrate her new role as a fitness advocate (but more on that later), and partied with friend and collaborator Mark Ronson to celebrate his new book.

While she’s likely exhausted, fashion girls are low-key loving her stacked schedule, especially since she’s been changing for every function, serving risqué looks that keep them fed.

Dua’s Plunging Sequin Gown

On Friday, Sept. 19, Lipa took a break from performing and co-hosted two back-to-back classes with Frame Fitness, to launch her new post as co-founder and chief creative officer of the pilates reformer brand. Later that night, the label threw a party in her honor. Naturally, she changed out of her workout clothes and glammed up for the evening.

Courtesy of Frame Fitness

She wore a sleeveless floor-length number with a low scoop neckline that put her décolletage on display. The fitted piece was also awash in square midnight-blue sequins that dazzled under the lights.

She Did A Full 180 (Crazy)

The following day, Lipa did a full 180, changing from glam to something much edgier. Channeling New York’s color palette (aka all-black), she wore a sheer tank top that exposed her matching inky bra. She partially tucked it into her straight leather trousers with grommet belt accents.

To complete her look, she accessorized with more jet-black pieces, including strappy heeled sandals, chunky cuffs, a clutch, and sunglasses. She also wore a yellow gold Cartier Panthère that costs upwards of $20K.

XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

An LBD With A Twist

She stuck with the dark aesthetic a day later in an understated little black mididress from Calvin Klein, peep-toe mules, and sunglasses. The only accoutrement that strayed from the color scheme was her leopard print bag from Maison Margiela, which costs $3.3K.

XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

Whether she’s at the beach or in the city, she slays.