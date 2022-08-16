As evidenced on Instagram, Dua Lipa has been having the time of her life traveling the world on tour this summer. My girl’s been booked and busy — but over the weekend, the pop star appeared to slow down a bit to indulge in some off-duty fun with friends, relaxing at a beach somewhere in her home of Albania.

On Monday, she took to the ‘Gram to share some dreamy snaps that see her posing in the sand near the water's edge after dark. In the sultry shots, Lipa modeled a fabulous light pink lamé gown featuring a daring design that showed off almost her entire back. Naturally, the Albanian British hitmaker styled the long, ethereal number with hoop earrings and sparkling diamond rings. We all know Dua to be a bit of a maximalist, so why not jazz up an already show-stopping look?

The shimmering sleeveless Missoni dress, which also comes in a slightly shorter silvery version, kind of made her look like a mermaid that just emerged from the sea with legs for the first time. I’m not the only one who thinks so — the “Levitating” singer’s stylist, Lorenzo Posocco, as well as her younger sister, Rina, both dropped 🧜🏽‍♀️ emojis in the comments.

Given her influence, I have a feeling it’s only a matter of time until mermaidcore rises as summer’s final must-try trend. Take that, Barbiecore. While Dua’s glamorous designer look dress will cost you $1,440, you can keep scrolling to channel her vibes and shop a few pink looks I picked out instead.

