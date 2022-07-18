One thing in this chaotic world you can always count on? Dua Lipa’s red carpet style to be extremely saucy. Anything but subtle (she's legit unafraid to take risks), her glam is all about creating fierce fashion moments.

The Albanian British pop star is constantly stepping out in glamorous dresses — some vintage (like her Versace Grammys gown) and others plucked from the latest collections of legendary houses like Valentino, Balenciaga, and Saint Laurent. Working with lauded stylist Lorenzo Posocco for years now, she’s also rocked custom gowns by Vivienne Westwood and Miu Miu.

While you can often expect what certain celebs might wear to an awards show or gala, Dua Lipa’s red carpet outfits trend towards the unpredictable. She’s turned a variety of high fashion looks, including a punkish corseted mini dress and a princess gown featuring tiers of light pink tulle. And as for pumps, my research reveals that the “Levitating” hitmaker tends to favor Jimmy Choos. Depending on the vibe, she’ll reach for sleek, strappy silhouettes or bold platforms.

All that said, I expect Lipa and Posocco to continue to serve us arresting red carpet 'fits for years to come. But for now, you can keep scrolling to see some of her best looks thus far.

1 Vintage Versace Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images For the Grammys this year, Dua hit the red carpet in a black vintage Versace bondage dress featuring a sheer mesh bodice with black straps and gold hardware. Fun fact: Cindy Crawford wore the same look to the 1992 MTV Movie Awards.

2 Maximilian Gown Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images At the 2021 Fashion Awards, the “Future Nostalgia” singer donned another all-black outfit. Going a bit more understated than usual, she wore a custom black corseted crepe Maximilian gown complete with a detached neck and off-the-shoulder sleeves.

3 Sheer Versace By Fendi Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Meanwhile, at Milan Fashion Week last year, Dua attended the Versace by Fendi presentation in a striking see-through number embossed with Fendi’s signature double “F” logo. She expertly styled the dazzling look with a black Versace bra, a matching G-string, and strappy sandals.

4 Silk Vivienne Westwood JMEnternational/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images For the 2021 Brit Awards, the performer rocked a corseted, saffron silk couture mini dress with an asymmetric train by Vivienne Westwood along with plum-colored faux croc Ghillie platforms that laced up the ankle and a choker featuring three rows of pearls.

5 Glittery Balenciaga David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images When attending the Elton John Foundation Gala last April, Dua modeled a glittering, semi-sheer dress from Balenciaga’s fall 2021 collection that featured long sleeves and a fringed hem. She paired the look with the brand’s signature Square Knife pumps in white.

6 Pink Versace Couture Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At the 2021 Grammy Awards, the British superstar made waves in a stunning pink Versace couture look rendered in crystal mesh and designed with a shimmering Swarovski butterfly bodice. Teamed with strappy silver metallic square-toe sandals, the look was simply divine.

7 Mugler Midi Dress Attitude Magazine/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Stepping out for the 2020 Attitude Awards, the “Don’t Start Now” singer showed off a slinky black satin Mugler midi dress with sheer sides and spaghetti straps. She accessorized with a chain necklace and matching bracelet.

8 Versace Starfish Dress Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Another Versace number: At the 2020 American Music Awards, Dua wore a campy white bustier-style mini dress featuring colorful rhinestone starfish throughout and a baby pink ruffled hem. She wore the ‘fit with gold Versace jewelry and silver metallic platform sandals.

9 Studded Mugler John Phillips/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Dua attended the 2020 Global Awards wearing a black studded Mugler gown featuring a high neck, long sleeves, and a hip-high slit from the iconic French brand’s fall collection. She pulled it all together with black sheer tights and matching sandals.

10 White Satin Two-Piece Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images For the 2020 Grammys, the star opted for a ’90s-inspired look comprised of a white corseted cami featuring a cowl front paired with a white satin slip skirt. The simple two-piece ensemble is reminiscent of a white dress that Kate Moss wore to the CFDA Gala in 1995.

11 Peter Do Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images At a pre-Grammy Gala that same year, Dua rocked a black leather blazer and unique jeans by Peter Do that looked as if she was wearing white shorts over a pair of leather pants. She added a chic topknot and a smattering of fun rings to complete the edgy ‘fit.

12 Barbie-Style Mini Dress Jun Sato/WireImage/Getty Images Channeling a lifesize Barbie, the “Cold Heart” singer wore a sparkling pink Versace mini dress and matching pumps at the Mnet Asian Music Awards in 2019. She also sported two-toned hair and various rings for an extra touch of bling.

13 Feathered Saint Laurent Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Dua attended the 2019 Aria Awards in a black and white Saint Laurent look consisting of a white feather-trimmed off-the-shoulder mini dress and black dotted pantyhose with coordinating platform pumps that fastened at the ankle — and even her hair matched.

14 Pink Miu Miu Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images For the 2019 AMAs, the pop star went super glamorous, hitting the carpet in a hot pink custom Miu Miu gown embellished with a black velvet bow at the waist. She styled the structured look with strappy black pumps — also featuring a bow design — and a dazzling diamond and emerald necklace.

15 Dion Lee Dress Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images At the 2019 MTV Europe Music Awards, our girl opted for a sleek all-black look, paring an avant-garde Dion Lee dress with thigh-high stockings and satiny Jimmy Choo boots.

16 Blue Mugler ‘Fit Kate Green/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images After the EMAs show, Dua changed into an entirely royal blue outfit, again complete with matching Jimmy Choo booties. She donned a Mugler bodysuit with an oversized scarf jacket on top and sheer stockings in the same bright blue hue.

17 Velvet Wrap Dress Ian West - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images Dua modeled a black velvet wrap-style mini dress with statement shoulders and embellished waist details by The Attico at the 2019 Pride of Britain Awards. She wore sheer black tights underneath the thigh-skimming number and complemented the look with glittering Casadei pumps.

18 Jacquemus Blazer Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At the 2019 O2 Silver Clef Awards, the “Sweetest Pie” singer chose an oversized white Jacquemus blazer and matching trousers and styled the chic co-ord with a yellow bra, strappy white sandals, and a coordinating top handle bag.

19 Red Tiered Couture Gown Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images For the 2019 amfAR Gala in Cannes, Dua stunned in a red Valentino couture gown featuring a tiered, feather-covered design. Naturally, she added slinky black and red Jimmy Choo sandals and some major bling to make the show-stopping fashion moment complete.

20 Printed Atelier Versace Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images When she attended the 2019 Met Gala, Dua walked the iconic steps in an outrageous Atelier Versace look. She styled the flamboyant belted gown and matching platforms with a ’60s-inspired hairdo that she embellished with sparkling clips in blue, pink, and gold.

21 Christopher Kane Dress Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images For the 2019 Brit Awards, we saw Dua hit the red carpet in a sultry Christopher Kane dress comprised of a plunging black lace bodysuit with a hot pink skirt attached. Her delicate diamond necklace and silver choker (which matched her Jimmy Choo sandals BTW) only made the look even better.

22 Embellished Alexander Wang Randy Shropshire/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At a pre-Grammys party in 2019, the songstress wore a monochromatic black embellished Alexander Wang outfit, which gave way to coordinating pumps featuring slinky ankle straps and silver hardware adornments on the toe.

23 Blue Strapless Bow Dress Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At another pre-Grammys party, Lipa served ’80s vibes in a bright blue satin midi dress designed with a big bow on the front. She completed the vibrant strapless number with a pair of shimmering, jewel-embellished Jimmy Choo sandals.

24 Gold Sequins Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At the Alita: Battle Angel premiere, Dua turned heads in a glittering gold sequin-covered dress, which she styled with classic black satin peep-toe platform pumps and a selection of equally shiny jewelry.

25 See-Through Structured Skirt David M. Benett/WireImage/Getty Images For the world premiere of the same film (she appeared on the soundtrack), Lipa opted for a black striped strapless Armani Prive gown complete with a fully see-through skirt. She accessorized with a black clutch and matching pumps for the win.

26 Rhinestone-Studded Seafoam Dress Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At Dick Clark’s New Years' Rockin’ Eve bash in 2019, she wore a seafoam green dress featuring a ruched bodice and silver rhinestones throughout. Glittering, buckle-embellished Aquazzura booties made the look complete.