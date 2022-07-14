The obsession with everything and anything Barbie-related is strong with just about everyone. Need proof? Just take a look at Dua Lipa’s new pink hair. The singer went all in on Barbiecore and recently debuted the hot hair color for her latest Puma campaign.

Celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton took to his Instagram to show some behind-the-scenes of Dua Lipa’s newest hair look. While it’s not clear if it’s a new dye job for her or if it’s a wig, the new look is striking in all the best ways possible. (And as Appleton wrote in his caption, “Pink make the boys wink.”)

As the weather is heating up, so are all the hair trends. Neon pink is just one of many shades that experts predict will be huge this summer. They say that shades will be brighter, bolder, and lean into the warmer hues. And Lipa has already gotten in on the brighter hair trend earlier this year when she colored her signature raven hair platinum blonde at the 2022 Grammy’s for a real head-turning moment.

If this has inspired you to go bold and dive right into the neon pink hair trend, there are a few things to consider. For example, to make sure the color stays bright and vibrant, you’ll want to make sure your hair is healthy to begin with and you’ll want to bleach it before going straight to pink. There are a lot of things to think about and as with anything hair — or beauty related really — go to a professional or consult with a pro if you are daring enough to do it on your own at home.

Keep an eye out to see if this is a permanent change or just a fun wig for the campaign. Whatever she decides, there is no arguing this is a super fun and stunning shade that just earned a spot on everyone’s summer hair mood boards.