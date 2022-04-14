Now that the weather is warming up, the top summer 2022 hair color trends are expected to follow suit — and that entails a theme of brighter, bolder, and (of course) warmer hues. “Going lighter is the natural summer mood, but this year especially people are ready for lighter and brighter changes after the low-maintenance lockdown looks,” George Papanikolas, celebrity colorist and Matrix ambassador, tells Bustle. What’s more, he says that people are seeking inspiration from all over the world, as social media allows consumers to see what’s trending on a global scale, as opposed to their own neighborhoods. “In the past, trends started in Paris and New York and slowly made their way around the world,” says Papanikolas. “Today, trends you see on a celebrity on the street in Los Angeles have become in demand around the world in an instant.”
Alex Brownsell, co-founder and creative director of BLEACH LONDON, echoes this, and points to TV series and movies as other sources of inspiration. “Celebrities definitely have a part to play, [both] in real life and also through their characters within popular media,” she says. One such example? “The butter blonde of Sydney Sweeney’s character in Euphoria has been a huge influence on the return of warm blonde.” In real life, however, Sweeney — along with Kendall Jenner — helped pioneer the copper hair color movement that so many celebs are partaking in.
Wondering what’s in store for the upcoming season now that trends take off with the tap of a phone screen? Read on for expert predictions of the hottest summer hair colors you’re about to see everywhere.