If you’ve found yourself here, reading this article, then you’ve likely already noticed that Barbiecore is very much trending. Inarguably the color of the summer, the pink-on-pink-on-pink aesthetic has been ubiquitous as of late — on TikTok, the red carpet, movie screens, and beyond.

The trend can be largely credited to Pierpaolo Piccioli’s truly epic “Valentino Pink” collection when the designer sent 48 electric fuchsia pieces down a glossy pink runway at Paris Fashion Week this spring. Since then, we’ve seen a slew of celebs — Lizzo, Ariana Grande, Anne Hathaway, Gigi Hadid, and more — step out in fierce fuchsia looks from the monochromatic collection.

Riding the pink wave, Margot Robbie is starring in the new live-action Barbie movie, nudging the pink movement one step further. Everyone from Lil Nas X to Hailey Bieber to Kim and Khloe Kardashian have been turning pretty-in-pink looks. Scrolling through your feed, it’s a given that you’ll see a famous face wearing a life-size (Tyra Banks joke intended) ‘fit worthy of Malibu Barbie.

Though the traditionally-feminine hue is still being worn in the usual girlie fashion, subsets of all styles are adopting the look. Even the all-black-everything crowd is moving away from their neutral-only wardrobe to make room for shades of bubblegum. Going hand-in-hand with the revival of early-2000s pop-punk style, black and pink pairings are also on the rise, taking note from icons like Megan Fox and MGK.

Anna Webber/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Perhaps this color trend can be attributed to an inherent need for a bit of brightness during the dark times we’re living in. After all, sporting a pink outfit that screams come on Barbie, let’s go party is a guaranteed mood-booster. Consider it dopamine dressing.

Color psychologist and author of The Little Book of Colour Karen Haller told Who What Wear: "Color is a great way to lift our spirits and boost our moods in an instant.” Haller further explained, “we instinctively feel and behave differently around colors because of how we take the color in through our eyes and through to the part of our brain where our emotions reside.”

No matter the reason for the influx of this vivid hue, it doesn’t seem to be going anywhere anytime soon. So how do you get the aesthetic for yourself? The answer is simple: Wear. Pink. Lots of it.

Metallic magenta dresses, bubblegum hair clips, and baby pink sunglasses that would look right at home in the front seat of a matching convertible — keep scrolling to peep the *hottest* hot pink, Barbiecore items inspired by the legend herself.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

The Barbiecore Starter Pack

Bubblegum Pink Sunnies

It’s the flame detailing on the side for me.

A Pink Sequined Top

The next time someone says “come on Barbie, let’s go party” reach for this sparkly baby.

Rosy Pink Platform Sandals

They’re giving comfort and vintage vibes. What’s better?

A Fuschia Bodycon Dress

Made of Italian satin, you can’t go wrong with this hot pink look.

A Pink Winged Collar Crop Top

Regardless of the femme colorway, this polo-inspired top can look girly or sporty-cool depending on the styling.

Pink Metallic Pants

These bold, party-ready pants (which Khloé Kardashian wore herself above) are offered in 16 sizes.

A Pink & Purple Set

I’m 99% sure that my Workout Barbie had this exact same outfit in 1999.

Strappy Flamingo Sandals

Add these lace-up sandals to your rotation to make any ‘fit pop.

A Bright Colorblock Bikini

While this bikini includes other colors, too, it’s bringing all the Barbiecore vibes.

A Sheer Baby Pink Tank

Demand attention the next time you step out in this sheer asymmetrical tank top.

Dangly Crystal Heart Earrings

These dangles feature iridescent hot pink heart charms, glass beads, and pearls. They’re too cute to pass up, TBH.

A Pink Corset Top

Lingerie-inspired tops are so trendy right now. Hit two trends at once with this pretty number.

Light Pink Flatforms

Yes, we’re still doing millennial pink. These faux patent leather flatforms will give any ‘fit a Barbiecore boost.

A Bauble Ring

Pink jewelry forever — who’s with me?

A Strappy Pink One Piece

Barbie-fy your next beach look with a strappy cut-out one piece in her favorite color.

A Rosey Romper

Run, don’t walk to add this Barbie pink cotton romper to your cart, kids.

A Magenta Date Night Dress

The slip dress is a classic. And in pink, it’s Barbiecore perfection.

A Quartz-Colored Hair Clip

Looking at this clip, all I can hear is Aqua singing “Barbie Girl.”

Pastel Pink Roller Skates

Lace these baddies up and you’ll feel like you just stepped off the set of the upcoming Barbie flick.

A Pink Lurex Sparkle Mini Skirt

Slip into this sparkly mini and you’ll be well on your way to achieving the Barbiecore aesthetic.