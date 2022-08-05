Sunny Hill Festival — which was created by Dua Lipa and her father and takes place in her hometown of Kosovo — kicked off with a bang Thursday night. And you can bet (as per usual) the hitmaker brought the glamour.

On Friday, Lipa shared a clip wearing a dazzling hot pink sequined bra and a matching mini skirt prior to taking the stage. The striking look, which is courtesy of Pierpaolo Piccioli’s immensely popular Valentino Pink PP collection, also included opera gloves shimmering with matching sequins and pink satin ankle booties.

In another post, Lipa dedicated a whole carousel to the custom-made ‘fit. She showed the designer at work and the inner tag inscribed with her name. “Ultimate pink pp for @sunnyhillfestival 💕 thank you x 1000000,” the “Levitating” singer wrote.

It’s no secret that Lipa loves Barbiecore. She’s shown her love for the bold hue on numerous occasions. There’s the spectacular hot pink Balenciaga catsuit she performs in night after night on her Future Nostalgia Tour and then the fiery fuchsia hair she rocked in her Puma campaign last month, just to name a few.

Here's to Dua continuing to celebrate her affinity for the color pink. I couldn't be more here for it.