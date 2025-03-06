Dua Lipa knows how to party. Whether on the road, on vacation, or simply hanging out at home in London, she usually chooses the perfect outfit to dance the night away (pun intended). From vest tops and vintage tees to leather hot pants, the singer has mastered the party look. But her latest ensemble shows you don’t have to sacrifice luxury to have a good time.

On March 5, before heading to Australia to continue her Radical Optimism Tour, the singer shared photos on Instagram of her family from her father and manager Dukagjin Lipa’s birthday party. Naturally, she celebrated in style, putting together a look that was both luxurious and ready for the dance floor.

Dua’s Party Dress

For the birthday soiree, Lipa donned a party dress that perfectly balanced high-end elegance with casual flair. She wore a long-sleeved zip-up minidress, leaving just a sliver unzipped to form a plunging neckline.

The luxe dress featured elevated shoulder pads and a chunky knit fabric with a brown, cream, and gray herringbone pattern. Lipa completed the look with black sheer tights for added warmth.

Dua’s Cozy Accessories

When it came to accessories, she was both chic and cozy. She carried a black Chanel shoulder bag with gold hardware, oversized pockets, and the fashion house’s iconic diamond stitching. For the bling, she wore mismatched earrings — one oversized hoop and one silver double cuff — and an assortment of glitzy platinum rings.

As seen in a separate photo with her family dog, she completed her look with brown, furry knee-high boots, showing that you don’t have to choose between couture and comfort.

Dua’s Chunky Boots

Lipa’s choice of footwear aligns with her love of chunky boots. In a recent rehearsal photo, she wore the Internet’s favorite retro shoe, Moon Boots, choosing poofy tan ankle boots with the brand’s iconic red logo. She went decisively more cozy with her outfit, wearing an oversized black track jacket and baggy jeans.

Dua Lipa / Instagram

As Lipa proves, there’s no bad time for a chunky boot.