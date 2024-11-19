Dua Lipa Wore Cheeky Leather Hot Pants & A Spicy LBD

No one does travel quite like Dua Lipa. No matter if she’s sunbathing in a tropical locale or visiting a brand new city, the singer always manages to make the most of her trips with good food, good vibes, and even better outfits. Even when she’s working, she still makes time to see all the sights, like the true travel enthusiast she is.

After a recent stretch of shows on the Radical Optimism Tour brought her to Japan, Lipa made sure to make as many memories as possible during the short time she was there. As she traversed the country, Lipa stayed true to her signature spicy style with leather hot pants, LBDs, and more.

Dua’s Cheeky Leather Hot Pants

Despite the vibrant messaging of the phrase “radical optimism,” Dua Lipa’s onstage style this era has been surprisingly dark. Between sexy corsets, leather dresses, and sequined tiger print shorts, it’s clear the pop star has taken inspo from the grunge aesthetic to bring her third studio album to life. Clearly she’s grown quite fond of her onstage alter ego, because the edgy sartorial choices are starting to seep into her everyday life, too.

Take one of her most recent looks, for example. While out and about in Japan, the “Levitating” songstress traded in trousers for a pair of black leather hot pants instead.

Not unlike something she’d wear while performing, the cheeky bottoms boasted a super high waisted cut and left her rump almost completely exposed. She sported a pair of sheer tights underneath for added coverage, but that didn’t make the ensemble any less cheeky.

She styled the barely there garment with a grommet belt — an accessory she’s been obsessed with lately — and completed the look with a distressed bright yellow cardigan, which she wore buttoned half-way, and a fiery red handbag.

Lacy LBD

When she wasn’t wearing leathery lingerie, Lipa still managed to spice up the streets in a saucy little black dress. The garment featured a loose, oversized fit around the chest and sleeves before transitioning into a tight bodycon silhouette at the ribs.

As if the sultry staple weren’t saucy enough on its own, Lipa also donned a pair of lacy black tights and calf-length heeled boots.

She also carried a black studded heart-shaped bag, which she held while strolling through town with boyfriend Callum Turner.

Needless to say, Dua Lipa’s sexy style has gone international.