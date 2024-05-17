Dua Lipa does it again! The pop style icon who can rock a potato sack and make it fashion news did a double outfit switcheroo at the ACM (Academy of Country Music) Awards in Frisco, Texas, yesterday.

First, she strutted down the red carpet in a bold shimmering number that would make a disco ball jealous. Sequins and crystals draped down her sheer bodice, leaving little to the imagination up top, with a classic navy satin skirt that balanced out all the sparkle. Really, her Art Deco dress made her look like she belonged in a party scene straight from The Great Gatsby.

Later she switched into a navy and black lace gown where she looked, dare I say it, angelic. Although her undies were on display (in true Lipa fashion), the dress was perfect for her top secret performance.

With a string of hits and a knack for bold style choices, the Illusion singer has never missed a beat. See: The Met Gala this year, where she wore a racy sheer burlesque-inspired Marc Jacobs gown — and we can't forget about her head-turning appearance in hot pants and tights at the Gucci Cruise show in London earlier this week. It’s like a game, and you never quite know what daring outfit she’ll turn up in next. But one thing's for sure: Lipa isn't afraid to take a fashion risk, even if it means pushing the boundaries a bit (or a lot).

Dua’s Light-Catching Gown

For the first look, Lipa’s dress was adorned with sequins and beaded appliqués placed strategically across her chest giving major mermaid vibes. The plunging neckline and slick-back bun showed off her glowing bronze skin.

Omar Vega/Getty Images

But Lipa, never one to be a one-trick pony, had another surprise up her sleeve. Later that night, she took to the stage for a performance with country music legend Chris Stapleton, and jaws collectively hit the floor.

A Switch To Navy Lace

Lipa transformed into a vision of ethereal beauty that would make anyone swoon. Imagine this: a one-shoulder sheer net gown that resembles a spider's web, draped in breathtaking blue flowers. The effect was romantic and whimsical – a stark contrast to her earlier, more vintage-inspired, red carpet appearance.

Gilbert Flores/Penske Media/Getty Images

The sultry number was perfectly complimented by a pair of navy suede Christian Louboutin heels and a sleek bun that put the focus on the dress' dramatic silhouette. This final touch was the perfect example of Lipa's versatility.