As the best-dressed red carpet in the world, it takes a lot to bring home a winning Met Gala look. And Dua Lipa just threw her hat — err, corset — into the ring.

Her Marc Jacobs gown was seemingly comprised only of scraps of lace, deconstructed underpinnings, and feathers. And, yet, it was one of the most masterful creations of the evening.

Dua’s Fit-For-The-Boudoir Gown

This year’s soiree was the nakedest of them all, with a shocking number of guests flaunting body parts beneath bejeweled confections and see-through fabrics. Lipa’s take, though similarly exposed, was easily the most visually arresting. No one would guess this was only her third time at the prestigious event.

Lipa’s lacy ensemble recalled the sultry allure of vintage burlesque costumes — capturing the essence of the Costume Exhibit’s “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” theme perfectly. Like corset-clad dancers of yore, she wore the scoop-neck undergarment in white — hers, however, featured an overlay made from a patchwork of lace fabrics.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The “Dance The Night” singer paired her visible underpinnings with even more lace, in the form of an ultra-low-rise skirt. Hitting just below her hipbones, the delicate piece featured a low-dipping, V-shaped waist and a knotted detail in front.

Like her top, the skirt was a hodgepodge of lace pieces, each with a different pattern. While some bore floral prints (an easy nod to “The Garden of Time” dress code), all were see-through. The barely-there style recalled 1920s dancers, but with a modern twist.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Her Unexpected Accessory

Unlike the rest of the attendees, who embodied all varietals of flora, Lipa’s statement accessory evoked a much different garden dweller. With a black feathered stole draped over one shoulder, Lipa resembled a high-fashion crow — wings and all.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

She Wore Over 53 Carats

Despite her moody take on the theme, Lipa added a heafty helping of sparkle. She wore a diamond necklace with an eight-carat pendant from Tiffany & Co., complete with a 14-carat diamond chain.

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

Even her ear stack was blinding, glimmering dramatically against her wavy Cherry cola hair. All in all, Lipa wore over 53 carats worth of jewels.

Get Even More From Bustle — Sign Up For The Newsletter From hair trends to relationship advice, our daily newsletter has everything you need to sound like a person who’s on TikTok, even if you aren’t. Bustle Daily Up Next Submit By subscribing to this BDG newsletter, you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy Subscribe to our newsletter > More like this