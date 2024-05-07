Celebrity Style
Dua Lipa Wore A Burlesque-Inspired Lace Gown To The 2024 Met Gala
She took lingerie to the red carpet.
As the best-dressed red carpet in the world, it takes a lot to bring home a winning Met Gala look. And Dua Lipa just threw her hat — err, corset — into the ring.
Her Marc Jacobs gown was seemingly comprised only of scraps of lace, deconstructed underpinnings, and feathers. And, yet, it was one of the most masterful creations of the evening.
Dua’s Fit-For-The-Boudoir Gown
This year’s soiree was the nakedest of them all, with a shocking number of guests flaunting body parts beneath bejeweled confections and see-through fabrics. Lipa’s take, though similarly exposed, was easily the most visually arresting. No one would guess this was only her third time at the prestigious event.
Lipa’s lacy ensemble recalled the sultry allure of vintage burlesque costumes — capturing the essence of the Costume Exhibit’s “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” theme perfectly. Like corset-clad dancers of yore, she wore the scoop-neck undergarment in white — hers, however, featured an overlay made from a patchwork of lace fabrics.
The “Dance The Night” singer paired her visible underpinnings with even more lace, in the form of an ultra-low-rise skirt. Hitting just below her hipbones, the delicate piece featured a low-dipping, V-shaped waist and a knotted detail in front.
Like her top, the skirt was a hodgepodge of lace pieces, each with a different pattern. While some bore floral prints (an easy nod to “The Garden of Time” dress code), all were see-through. The barely-there style recalled 1920s dancers, but with a modern twist.
Her Unexpected Accessory
Unlike the rest of the attendees, who embodied all varietals of flora, Lipa’s statement accessory evoked a much different garden dweller. With a black feathered stole draped over one shoulder, Lipa resembled a high-fashion crow — wings and all.
She Wore Over 53 Carats
Despite her moody take on the theme, Lipa added a heafty helping of sparkle. She wore a diamond necklace with an eight-carat pendant from Tiffany & Co., complete with a 14-carat diamond chain.
Even her ear stack was blinding, glimmering dramatically against her wavy Cherry cola hair. All in all, Lipa wore over 53 carats worth of jewels.
