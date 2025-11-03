I don’t know how chronically online you are, but parasocial relationships make up about 50% of my daily connections. That’s why I was ecstatic when my close personal friend Dua Lipa announced her engagement to actor Callum Turner.

There is, however, a real-life implication — a fringe benefit, if you will — of the “Houdini” hitmaker being happily in love; apart from offering holiday wardrobe inspiration on the regular, fashion fans are now also treated to date night outfit ideas. And the most recent ones are really good.

Dua’s Boudoir-Inspired Slip

Over the weekend, the couple was spotted on two different excursions in New York, and the first was a masterclass in upping the spicy ante for a date.

Instead of wearing a regular little black dress, the classic date night look, the “Levitating” songstress fished something much more daring from the boudoir. She opted for a black slip dress with sheer lace panels that looked like it could’ve been ordered straight from the Victoria’s Secret sleepwear catalog. To give what was essentially a nightgown a chic upgrade, she threw on a leather trench in a bold snakeskin pattern.

Dario Alequin / BACKGRID

Her Sweet Accessory

While the clothing choices were eye-catching, it was her low-key accessory that stole the show. Around her neck was a simple initial necklace, which bore the letter “C,” a sweet nod to her fiancé.

Dario Alequin / BACKGRID

She further merchandised the look with a black crescent shaped bag with a gold cuff detail and Martha Carvo earrings.

Turner, meanwhile, was a lot more casual, wearing a version of a tracksuit in black cargo pants and a zip-up jacket.

Day Date Vibes

Proving that date dressing doesn’t always need to be risqué, Lipa went the casual route for a daytime stroll with Turner the following morning. She wore the most timeless combo of them all — a basic white T-shirt and jeans — and added flavor by topping it off with a bright yellow plaid jacket. She accessorized with a Bottega Veneta bag and leather boots.

BACKGRID

While Lipa was flaunting her style range, Turner was consistent in his style DNA, varying the colors he wore but not the key elements. Behold, his gray zip-up jacket, white undershirt, and faded green cargo pants.