Dua Lipa might have risen to fame with dance floor hits like “New Rules” and “Levitating,” but she’s become known for a few other things along the way — like her sense of style and jet-setting tendencies. The pop star, lovingly dubbed the “vacanza queen” by her fans, is almost always on the go. And no matter where she travels, she is dressed for the occasion.

Lipa’s latest vacation took her to Milan, Italy, where she celebrated the birthday of her friend, Yigit Turhan. On Feb. 9, the “Houdini” singer shared a photo dump from the trip. In the pics, Lipa stayed true to form, attending the b-day festivities in a slinky LBD and strolling on the beach in a casual sheer ‘fit.

Dua’s Sleek LBD

In her Feb. 9 Instagram post, Lipa shared shots from Turhan’s birthday party. To kick off the celebration, she carried out a huge cake, lit up with candles. Still, her designer LBD was somehow the most eye-catching detail in the photos.

Posing alongside her sister, Rina Lipa, the singer showed off the Twisted Bijoux Dress from Schiaparelli. The fitted black midi dress featured pleats at the waist and gold chain straps. She kept the rest of her look minimalistic, foregoing jewelry entirely.

Dua’s Sheer Top & Furs

In the same post, Lipa took to the beach for a classic vacay activity: searching for seashells. The singer posed for a photo with her latest find.

For her walk along the shore, Lipa wore low-rise jeans and with a sheer knit. Her ruffled white cardigan was cropped at her waist. To complete the ‘fit, she added a dark brown fur jacket and a pair of oversized sunnies.

For Lipa, fur is a winter staple. On Feb. 3, she donned another cozy coat in an Instagram post to celebrate four years of Service 95, Lipa’s website, newsletter, and book club.

Her choice of outerwear was the Ravello Faux Fur Robe Coat from the Frankie shop. She completed the fur-forward ensemble with a pair of Tom Ford shades.

It doesn’t matter the occasion, destination, or forecast — Lipa will always dress to impress.