There’s a new influencer in the social media stratosphere: Dua Lipa. On Monday, June 2, the pop icon filmed a reel chronicling her “day in the life munich edition,” a format the Internet famous often use. Like a pro, she slayed the clip, sharing her morning routine, her yoga break, a mini GRWM, and backstage clips from the Germany leg of her Radical Optimism Tour.

While influencers typically share ideas on how to rock the latest trends or plug never-before-seen products, Lipa threw it back straight to the early aughts — behold, her Y2K-inspired ’fit that was so controversial during its time.

Dua’s Dress-Over-Pants Look

In the GRWM section of her reel, she slipped out of workout gear and into designer clothes. The “Levitating” songstress donned a black apron from Margiela with ruffly details and a halter neckline. Like actual functional aprons, this one featured a tie-back and nothing else, fully revealing her behind. She paired the slinky piece with loose semi-mid-rise jeans that featured a raw, distressed hem.

From the front, the combo looked straight out of the early 2000s, when celebs and style savants all over would wear their long dresses over jeans (or pants). It was one of the more chaotic trends to come out of that era (and trust me, there were many).

Lipa has always been a Y2K fashion aficionado. In fact, for her, the more polarizing the trend, the better. Thus far, she’s worn UGG boots, the skirt-over-pants look, and she also has a particular soft spot for the whale tail, the thong-forward style of yore.

She completed the look with mismatched gold statement earrings, a big cuff, and strappy black heels.

Another Y2K-Inspired Item

Elsewhere in her video, she slipped into another Y2K relic: the rhinestone-encrusted baby tee. Back at the turn of the millennium, during the golden era of Baby Phat and Juicy Couture, nearly every middle-schooler hanging out at the mall rocked the baby tee, lined with sparkly imagery or text.

Lipa harkened to the style with her own tee, a baby pink option with “Falling Forever,” the name of one of her songs, written in pink rhinestone-encrusted cursive. It’s part of the merch she sold early on in her Radical Optimism tour, though it’s no longer available on her site.

She can’t get enough of noughties nostalgia.