No one takes vacation more seriously than Dua Lipa. Whether she’s planning a birthday trip or sightseeing in between concerts, the pop star can find any reason to jet away for a few days. Even her busy touring schedule can’t stop her from fleeing to the beach every now and then.

On her latest getaway, the “Levitating” singer brought her boyfriend, Callum Turner, to a scenic seaside town in Albania. Fittingly, Lipa wore multiple bikinis throughout the vacay, and even spiced up her poolside attire with a few revealing tops.

Dua’s Red-Hot Bikini

Dua Lipa is no outfit repeater — not even when it comes to swimwear. Rather than bringing the same crop of bathing suits on every trip, the 29-year-old always opts for a new bikini (or two, or three).

On April 21, Lipa shared a series of photos from the romantic getaway on Instagram. In one pic, Lipa donned a fiery red number that boasted a classic triangle silhouette on top, and cheeky bottoms that featured a tie design on each hip.

She wore the red-hot co-ord — visible tan lines and all — as she sunbathed in the sand.

Her Icy Blue Swimsuit

Her bikini bender didn’t end there. In another photo, the Service95 founder wears a blue two-piece while holding hands with Turner and taking in the stunning ocean view.

She styled her hair back into a ponytail, and accessorized with a vibrant yellow flower tucked into her hair tie.

Don’t Forget The Cutout Tops

Lipa’s barely-there bikinis weren’t the only pieces that showed a little skin. In one photo, the “Training Season” songstress sported a ripped-up jersey as a bikini cover.

The top, from Martine Rose’s Spring 2025 collection, features a massive cutout down the chest that is just barely held together by a shoestring threaded up the middle.

The cut-up shirt offered a better glimpse of Lipa’s blue bikini, which featured a blue and white gingham pattern and a floral detailing along the edge.

She layered her other bikini look underneath a neon yellow tank adorned with oval-shaped cutouts throughout, and the shortest pair of hot pants you’ve ever seen.

She Wore A Bra As A Top

Lipa also wore a bralette as a top while lounging by the pool. The black brassiere featured a halter top design and a low U-shaped neckline.

“Easter at home 🐰🇦🇱,” she captioned the photo dump.